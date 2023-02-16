Prince George and Princess Charlotte's special treat without Prince Louis revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton treated their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to an exciting outing on Friday night, according to inside reports.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George and Princess Charlotte on an exciting trip to a TV studio in Ascot last Friday, according to an inside source.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children are currently enjoying their mid-term break from Lambrook School, where they have been studying since September.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for an exciting night out on Friday, according to a royal insider.

Like many parents at mid-term, the Prince and Princess of Wales are taking the opportunity to spend quality time with their children this week.

It’s understood that the A-list couple kicked off the school break by treating their two older kids, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, to a special trip just a short journey from their home of Adelaide Cottage. The news comes shortly after the richest royal child was revealed not to be the future King, but one of his younger siblings.

On Friday, William and Kate reportedly took George and Charlotte to Buttersteep Rise, Ascot, to enjoy an exclusive tour of the filming location for the Lord Of The Ring’s spin-off series. Accompanied by their trusty security, the foursome was welcomed at the Rings of Power studios by members of the TV show’s cast before getting the chance to explore all the props of the incredible set.

(Image credit: Getty)

“It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out,” an insider told the Sun (opens in new tab). Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, four-year-old Prince Louis, was notably absent from the trip. It's understood that the the event was 'a bit late in the evening' for the junior royal, who reportedly has a strict bedtime of 7pm.

"It was very low-key," the source added. "It was a huge honour for the cast, too."

George, Charlotte, and Louis are currently enjoying their mid-term break from their prestigious new school, Lambrook. The royal trio joined the prestigious academy in September after moving to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire from Kensington Palace, following months of speculation about the Wales family's future in London. Their enrolment in Lambrook marks the first time the three children have all attended the same school. Previously, George and Charlotte were pupils at Thomas's Battersea in south London, while Louis attended Willcock's Nursery in Kensington.