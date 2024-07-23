Prince George’s 11th birthday portrait included a secret nod to Princess Charlotte and King Charles

Did you notice the sweet tribute to Princess Charlotte and King Charles in Prince George’s 11th birthday portrait?

There's no doubt that Prince George celebrated his 11th birthday unwrapping the best kids toys , but all of that was rightly done away from the public eye. The only celebration royal fans got to see was the release of his annual birthday portrait and it included a very sweet nod to some of his relatives.

As has become tradition for the Wales family, the picture was taken by Kate Middleton and posted to her and Prince William's social media on the morning of his 11th birthday - a morning that was surely a loud one for the family thanks to Princess Diana's ‘really noisy’ birthday tradition that Prince William and Prince Harry now share with their own kids.

But while some royal fans focused on the youngster's remarkable similarity to his dad in the snap, and others gushed over how grown up and 'gentlemanly' he looked in his dapper suit, just a few eagle-eyed fans noticed the accessory George was wearing on his left wrist.

Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/Tybyz7Z8csJuly 22, 2024

The string friendship bracelet George wore in the portrait was not visible in the Instagram post released to mark his birthday, but head over to X [Formerly known as Twitter] and the picture clearly shows the delicate twine accessory.

The bracelet is incredibly similar to the ones George's sister Princess Charlotte and his grandfather King Charles III have been spotted wearing recently. But it may not only be a nod to their close familial bond, but also to their shared love for Taylor Swift who George and Charlotte met at her London Eras Tour concert, as fans attending the singer's concerts have taken to exchanging friendship bracelets with those they meet there.

Whatever the meaning of the accessory, it's lovely that despite being heir to the throne and holding such a prominent position in the royal line of succession, George still gets to enjoy classic childhood memories like those of sharing friendship bracelets with friends.

