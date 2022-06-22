Prince George held a secret cake sale for the most heartwarming reason
Prince George has made a heartfelt gesture to a charity close to his heart by holding a cake sale
Prince George has expressed both his care concern for endangered animals after holding a secret cake sale to raise vital funds for a charity close to his heart.
- Prince George organised a cake sale during lockdown to raise money for conservation charity Tusk.
- The young royal also wrote the organisation CEO a "very sweet card about it".
Prince George organised a cake sale to help raise vital funds for a cause that is close to his heart.
The Cambridge youngster is no stranger to baking - having rustled up some festive treats with his parents and Mary Berry during her Christmas special A Berry Royal Christmas, he also baked cakes for veterans (opens in new tab) in 2020.
And earlier this month he was pictured baking with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they made cupcakes for people having Jubilee Street parties.
But it's been revealed that during lockdown, the Prince rustled up some tasty treats of his own when he organised his own bake sale to raise vital funds for a conservation charity.
And the CEO of the charity, Tusk, has shared details of the Prince's secret cake sale as he pledged his support for the work they do. Charlie Mayhew, told GB News, "Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa’s wildlife.”
Prince George has previously expressed a keen interest in looking after the planet and the people on it, aside from asking questions about homelessness (opens in new tab), the youngster has shown his confusion over littering (opens in new tab) after taking part in a litter pick at school and he's even done some labouring work (opens in new tab) during the school holidays caring for animals on the Sandringham Estate.
And this latest revelation shows that Prince George is following in the footsteps of his dad Prince William who is patron of the Tusk conservation charity.
Tusk declined to reveal how much Prince George raised from his fundraising venture but it's understood that it will help the cause.
Prince William previously opened up on the shocking realisation that "by the time my children, George, Charlotte and Louis are in their 20s, elephants, rhinos and tigers might well be extinct in the wild,” he warned in 2018.
Meanwhile, his mum Kate Middleton has previously spoken about her eldest's cookery skills (opens in new tab).
