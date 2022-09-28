Prince George made this very cheeky remark at school about his dad being King, royal expert claims

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George is said to have used a cheeky remark to get one over on his classmates by warning them 'my father will be king so you better watch out', according to a royal biographer.

The Wales youngster has since started a new school in Berkshire.

Katie Nicholl claims Prince George, nine, once used a cheeky quip to get one over on his friends at school by telling them his 'father will soon be King' before warning them 'so you better watch out' it has been revealed.

The Wales youngster is now second in line to the throne in royal succession (opens in new tab), following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab). Prince Charles has become King Charles II and his father Prince William has taken on the new title of Prince of Wales, until it's his turn to ascend to the throne.

And in her new book, The New Royals, Katie writes, "[William and Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.

"George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: 'My dad will be king so you better watch out'."

Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, who pushed his dad's hand away in hilarious clip (opens in new tab), recently started their new school together, as students at Lambrook in Berkshire.

The family recently re-located to Windsor from Kensington Palace and their old school St Thomas' in Battersea.

But it's thought Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales are said to have told George he would be King one day several years ago.

Author Robert Lacey previously wrote in his book that George found out about his future role "some time around his seventh birthday".