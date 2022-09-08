Prince Louis 'pushes' Prince William's hand away in this hilarious back to school moment

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Louis 'pushes' his father Prince William's hand away in this hilarious back to school moment.

Prince Louis shows he's a big boy now as he hilariously pushes his father's hand away on first trip to school.

The Cambridge youngster appeared to be confident as he attended big school for the first time.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as the Queen's 'purple' hand sparks concern amongst royal fans as they spot 'nasty' bruising during Liz Truss meeting (opens in new tab) .

Prince Louis hilariously 'pushes' Prince William's hand away as the Cambridge 'gang' visit their new school.

As the youngest member of the Cambridge family, Prince Louis is starting his new £17k a year school (opens in new tab) by joining his brother Prince George, nine, and sister Princess Charlotte, seven, at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

And as Prince William and Kate Middleton walk hand in hand with their children, as they have done in previous years, Prince Louis, four, can be seen rejecting his father's hand offering as they walk to the school.

Kate is holding hands with Prince George and Louis, while Prince William, who is standing next to Louis, only has Princess Charlotte's hand held.

You can see Prince Louis hilariously push his dad's hand away in the clip below...

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at their new private school near Ascot.Lambrook, where fees are costing Kate and William in excess of £53,000 a year, has been described by parents as “magical”. pic.twitter.com/epbwdtzMB3September 8, 2022 See more

One fan claimed the clip to be "so fake and staged" but added, "Little Louis get gives it away. Love the way he pushed dad's hand away. #PrinceHarry personality here..." (sic).

Another fan put, "A solid family unit right there” and a third fan joked, "Prince William: Trying to hold Prince Louis' hand and explaining to him why it's a good idea. Prince Louis: No thanks, I'm Boss Baby."

And a fourth fan noted, "I think Prince Louis will be running that school in no time! They are all look so cute!! I hope they have a great school year."

Prince William proceeds to let his youngest leave his hand free but sweetly pats him on the back of the head as they make their way down the road.

(Image credit: Getty)

The family chats among themselves until they are greeted by the headmaster Jonathan Perry who asks them, 'Are you excited children?' to which they all enthusiastically respond 'Yes'.

The Cambridge family have recently moved house (opens in new tab) too from Kensington Palace to their new home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.