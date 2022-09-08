Prince Louis 'pushes' Prince William's hand away in this hilarious back to school moment
Prince Louis refuses to hold his dad Prince William's hand during his first new school outing.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Louis 'pushes' his father Prince William's hand away in this hilarious back to school moment.
- Prince Louis shows he's a big boy now as he hilariously pushes his father's hand away on first trip to school.
- The Cambridge youngster appeared to be confident as he attended big school for the first time.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as the Queen's 'purple' hand sparks concern amongst royal fans as they spot 'nasty' bruising during Liz Truss meeting (opens in new tab).
Prince Louis hilariously 'pushes' Prince William's hand away as the Cambridge 'gang' visit their new school.
As the youngest member of the Cambridge family, Prince Louis is starting his new £17k a year school (opens in new tab) by joining his brother Prince George, nine, and sister Princess Charlotte, seven, at Lambrook School in Berkshire.
And as Prince William and Kate Middleton walk hand in hand with their children, as they have done in previous years, Prince Louis, four, can be seen rejecting his father's hand offering as they walk to the school.
Kate is holding hands with Prince George and Louis, while Prince William, who is standing next to Louis, only has Princess Charlotte's hand held.
You can see Prince Louis hilariously push his dad's hand away in the clip below...
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at their new private school near Ascot.Lambrook, where fees are costing Kate and William in excess of £53,000 a year, has been described by parents as “magical”. pic.twitter.com/epbwdtzMB3September 8, 2022
One fan claimed the clip to be "so fake and staged" but added, "Little Louis get gives it away. Love the way he pushed dad's hand away. #PrinceHarry personality here..." (sic).
Another fan put, "A solid family unit right there” and a third fan joked, "Prince William: Trying to hold Prince Louis' hand and explaining to him why it's a good idea. Prince Louis: No thanks, I'm Boss Baby."
And a fourth fan noted, "I think Prince Louis will be running that school in no time! They are all look so cute!! I hope they have a great school year."
Prince William proceeds to let his youngest leave his hand free but sweetly pats him on the back of the head as they make their way down the road.
The family chats among themselves until they are greeted by the headmaster Jonathan Perry who asks them, 'Are you excited children?' to which they all enthusiastically respond 'Yes'.
The Cambridge family have recently moved house (opens in new tab) too from Kensington Palace to their new home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Blonde: Netflix release date, cast, and plot of the Ana de Armas film
Fans won't have to wait much longer for the Blonde release date - the film that reimagines Marilyn Monroe's life starring Ana de Armas.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
When is Royal Mail on strike and why are postal workers striking?
Find out when is Royal Mail on strike, why the workers are striking and how the strikes will affect your post
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince William's 'second thoughts' over Kate Middleton before their wedding
Prince William's 'second thoughts' over Kate Middleton before they got married have been revealed by a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
How Kate and William are 'avoiding' Harry and Meghan during their UK trip
Kate and William are said to be 'avoiding' Harry and Meghan during their UK trip.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie take parenting notes from Kate Middleton and Prince William
It has been a busy time for the moving men as this Summer saw three royal households relocate their families
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William lives in the present while Harry is stuck in the past, claims journalist who broke news of Diana's death
Princess Diana's death impacted Prince William and Prince Harry in very different ways, claims a British journalist.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Does this mean Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided not to have anymore children?
Kate Middleton and Prince William have dropped a hint that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will not be getting any more siblings
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William break silence during their holiday to share amazing news
Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken time out from their holiday to share some exciting news
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William to remember Princess Diana in heartbreaking way today
The brothers are set to mark the 25th anniversary of their mother's death
By Selina Maycock • Last updated
-
Sign Kate Middleton and Prince William could welcome a new family member soon
Could Kate Middleton and Prince William be set to welcome a cute new member to the Cambridge family?
By Selina Maycock • Published