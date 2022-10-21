Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' breakfast of choice might surprise you

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' breakfast of choice is surprisingly simple for a trio of royal children, with Kate Middleton revealing what her kids fill up on in the morning.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren't partial to anything fancy when it comes to breakfast time, according to Kate Middleton.

It turns out that despite being second, third and fourth in line to the throne, per the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) , the Wales kids are keen on cheap and easy breakfasts.

the Wales kids are keen on cheap and easy breakfasts.

Kate Middleton shared a rare detail on her family life back in 2020 when she visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school, sharing an insight into what her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, like to eat for breakfast.

According to Michelle Samuels, the manager at the nursery school, Kate told her that the royal trio opt, perhaps surprisingly, for a seriously simple combination of cereal and fruit in the mornings. Nothing fancy to start the day for these mini members of The Firm (opens in new tab)!

"She mentioned to three of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning," Michelle recalled after Kate, who was recently appointed as the Princess of Wales, visited.

Prince William also recently shared details of breakfast time in the Wales household, telling royal fans that he loves doing a fry up on weekend mornings.

"I do a good breakfast, sausage, bacon and eggs," he told school pupils during a visit to Wales in September.

Kate has also opened up about six-year-old Princess Charlotte's love of olives in the past and also shared that four-year-old Prince Louis is a big fan of beetroot when it comes to snacking.

While members of the royal fold no doubt have access to some of the most gourmet food that royal chefs have to offer, with Kate and William's luxury £3k airport menu (opens in new tab) being revealed recently, the grown-up ones in family are big fans of simple foodie pleasures too.

Queen Consort Camilla recently chatted about her go-to comfort foods during an interview with her son, Tom Parker Bowles, for You magazine.

Admitting she's all about quintessential, fuss-free British classics, Camilla said, "One of my favourite foods is baked beans on toast. Always Heinz. And freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips."