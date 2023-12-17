Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s ‘riotous’ Christmas celebrations that broke many historic royal traditions
Who wouldn't enjoy 'silly presents' and 'fancy dress?'
Only once have the Wales family celebrated Christmas day without the rest of the Royal Family, but their singular 'riotous' Christmas celebrations with the Middleton family surely stick in Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s minds.
Christmas is full of traditions for families all across the globe. From undertaking the yearly task of scanning through the festive TV schedule for 2023 with the family and highlighting the programmes you all want to watch, or it's decorating the Christmas tree together, there's nothing better than banding together to celebrate.
For the Royal Family, there are plenty of traditions that span back decades. Their most important is their annual Christmas day walk to St Mary Magdalene’s Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, during which they greet many well-wishers who have lined up to see them. But one year, the Wales family, then still the Cambridge family, were noticeably missing from the tradition.
That's because they decided to break tradition and spend the day with Kate Middleton's side of the family instead and they reportedly had a 'riotous' time!
Back in 2016, before Prince Louis was born, George and Charlotte were treated to a Middleton family Christmas before heading back to see Prince William's side of the family on Boxing Day - but not before they'd took part in all the Middleton family traditions.
“Christmas at the Middletons is always a riotous affair," a friend of the family told The Sun at the time. "It’s very informal - Michael puts on fancy dress and everyone has to wear Christmas jumpers. They buy silly presents and it’s a lot of fun with great food and games.”
If you want to recreate some of the Middleton's traditions, why not try out these Kate Middleton Christmas jumper dupes and the best Christmas games for families 2023.
It's a very different atmosphere to the traditional Christmas of The Firm though we're sure George, Charlotte and Louis look forward to spending Christmas with the royals as they get to open their presents a day early!
Speaking about the Royal Family's differing approach to Christmas, royal expert Robert Jobson told The Express, “On Christmas Eve when all the clan are together, the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches to the 20ft Christmas tree in the White Drawing Room.
“Presents will be opened that day at tea time as the royals still keep to the German practise of opening their gifts on Christmas Eve. Gifts are laid out in the Red Drawing Room on a white linen-covered trestle table, with cards marking exactly where the piles of gifts should be put.
"Once everyone has arrived, the royal guests enjoy a traditional Christmas that includes putting the finishing touches on the Christmas tree and the giving of cheap and humorous gifts.”
If you're still struggling to find the perfect Christmas gifts for everyone in your life, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have shared their 7 top Christmas toys, and we've also rounded up both the top Christmas toys for 2023 and the best last-minute Christmas gifts.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Princess Diana returned most of Prince William and Harry’s childhood Christmas presents for this fugal reason
Princess Diana's former bodyguard has revealed why the Princess was keen to keep the amount of childhood Christmas gifts to a minimum
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Archie has a creative new hobby and aunt Kate Middleton would approve
Meghan Markle revealed that the youngster has developed a love for his aunt's favourite past time
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton continue sweet Christmas tradition with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Wales family are continuing an age-old Windsor family tradition
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals relatable parenting rule that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis despise
The youngsters may be royals, but they still have to follow the same household rules like any other child
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton reportedly worries about Princess Charlotte not having ‘a sister to confide in or do things with’
The Princess of Wales has a close bond with her sister Pippa and knows the value that relationship can bring
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get ahead with this Christmas tradition (and it’s not decorating the tree)
The Wales youngsters are all hands on deck when it comes to this festive treat
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Kate Middleton donated 50 copies of her favourite childhood book to baby bank - and it would make an adorable gift for any child
The Princess of Wales made this kindhearted donation to help struggling families
By Selina Maycock Published
-
The one ‘slang’ word no one is ever allowed to call Prince George, Charlotte and Louis - and it’s tricky to avoid
People are banned from referring to royal children as this...
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince George proves he’s learning family values from his dad Prince William as he plays ‘the role of protector’ with little brother Prince Louis
The heir to the throne takes his title of big brother very seriously
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte bonds with mum Kate Middleton over ‘fashion’ and ‘secret sleepovers’ as the pair share a ‘sweet bond’ similar to Kate and her own mum
The Princess of Wales has a special relationship with her only daughter
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published