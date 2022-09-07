Prince Harry and Meghan ‘turn down’ sleepover invite from the Queen for Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly turned down a special invite from the Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly received an invite from the Queen to pay a visit to Balmoral Castle with Archie and Lilibet but turned it down.
- As Prince Harry and Meghan travel to Germany for the second leg of their trip, royal expert Katie Nicholl sheds light on the possibility of a royal reunion.
- She told GB News that the couple have turned down two invites from the Firm (opens in new tab), including one from the Queen.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after the Queen's 'purple' hands sparked concern amongst royal fans as they spotted 'nasty' bruising during her Liz Truss meeting (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly turned down invites from the Queen and Prince Charles ahead of their UK visit, dashing all hopes of a royal reunion.
The couple have now landed in Germany for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf One Year to go event, following Meghan’s keynote address at the One Young World Summit in Manchester - where she wowed in a red jumpsuit (opens in new tab) and revealed how happy she was to be back (opens in new tab) in the UK.
Following their stint in Germany, the pair are scheduled to return to the UK on Thursday (8th of September) for the WellChild event.
So far, no plans have been made for Harry and Meghan to connect with royal family member and royal expert and author, Katie Nicholl, has claimed that Harry and Meghan had already turned down a special invite from the Queen.
Speaking on GB news, Nicholl said, "I can tell you exclusively that they were invited at the end of August.
"The Queen always has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. There's a big sleepover at Balmoral, they were invited to go to that."
This will no doubt have been a blow for the Queen, who has still only met Lilibet once, and also comes after many feared that this trip could be Harry’s ‘last chance’ to see his grandmother (opens in new tab) as she continues to struggle with ongoing health issues.
Nicholl also added that "they were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales and thus far they haven't done it."
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
