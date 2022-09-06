Meghan Markle's surprising confession about being back in the UK

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle said that being back in the UK was 'very nice' as she made her first official speech in the country since her and Prince Harry's royal exit.

After flying 'commercial' to the UK

, Prince Harry and Meghan attended the first of two events they’re scheduled to appear at. It was at the One Young World Summit that Meghan delivered the keynote address and gave an insight into how she was feeling about being back in the country.

After making their anticipated UK return (opens in new tab), Meghan Markle revealed that it’s ‘very nice to be back’ as she delivered an inspirational speech at the One Young World Summit in Manchester.

She and Prince Harry have traveled back to the UK for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for an 'unofficial tour', which includes two charity events. The first being the One Young World meeting, which is an organisation that brings together young leaders from 190 countries across the world.

The event is one of the first the pair has attended together, since stepping back as senior royals (opens in new tab) and despite reports of an ongoing royal feud, Meghan, whose red outfit (opens in new tab) at the event had a special hidden meaning, revealed that she was indeed happy to be on UK soil.

Meghan, who is a counsellor for the charity, took to the stage in a bold all-red jumpsuit and said, "It’s very nice to be back in the UK and very nice to be back with all of you at One Young World."

She then went on to address the attendees, saying, "You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now, in this very moment. And for that, I am so grateful to be in your company today."

The Duchess of Sussex then shared her own experience of being a 'young leader' detailing the moment she was asked to join the organisation in 2014.

She said, "There I was, the girl from Suits. I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists that I had such a deep and long-standing respect and admiration for. And I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table."

Before adding, "I was so overwhelmed by this experience... I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it. Just proof: proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn't sure that I belonged."

Meghan then declared the summit officially open and was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

The next stop on their trip will be to the WellChilds Awards in London, and while they’re staying just five minutes from Prince William and Kate - a royal reunion is reportedly not on the cards - With many also fearing that, with the Queen in Balmoral (opens in new tab), the couple may have missed their ‘last chance’ to see her.