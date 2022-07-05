The real reason the Queen couldn’t be photographed with Lilibet
The Queen reportedly denied requests to be photographed during her first ever meeting with Lilibet
The real reason the Queen couldn't be photographed with Lilibet during her first visit to the UK has been revealed, with a royal expert claiming it was down to the Queen suffering from a medical issue.
- Over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, Her Majesty enjoyed her first meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet Diana
- Sadly though, despite the couple's pleas for a photo of the moment, the Queen refused due to issues with her eyes.
- This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had a lovely reaction to being spotted on the street in London.
As the Queen cleared some time in her busy Jubilee schedule to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time, it has been reported that she refused the Sussexes' request for a photograph of the moment because of a ‘medical concern'.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee saw the Firm gather to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their return marked the first time the couple had returned together for an official engagement and with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
The long weekend was made doubly special as it also marked Lilibet’s first birthday and the first time both the Queen and Prince Charles had met her.
Prince Charles is said to have been ‘very emotional’ over meeting his youngest granddaughter, dubbing the moment ‘wonderful’, with the Queen also enjoying a sweet moment with little Lili for her birthday.
Unfortunately, though, Her Majesty is believed to have refused to have the moment photographed, citing the reason as a medical concern with her eyes.
Royal commentator Camilla Tominey told the Telegraph (opens in new tab) that Harry and Meghan had hoped to bring their own photographer to capture the first meeting between the sovereign.
“However, the Queen personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken, apparently advising the couple that she had a bloodshot eye and did not want to feature in any pictures for public consumption," Camilla said.
A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Thankfully though, royal fans still caught a glimpse of the birthday girl, as the couple still released an adorable portrait of her, which left fans torn over whether she looks more like her mum or her dad.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Baked aubergine
Ready in just four simple steps, this baked aubergine is stuffed and flavoured with a host of aromatic herbs...
By Samuel Goldsmith • Published
-
Stewed apples
Stewed apples are so easy and versatile, as you can use them to make apple pie, crumble or serve with roast pork. Ready in 30 minutes...
By Jessica Dady • Published