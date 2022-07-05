The real reason the Queen couldn't be photographed with Lilibet during her first visit to the UK has been revealed, with a royal expert claiming it was down to the Queen suffering from a medical issue.

As the Queen cleared some time in her busy Jubilee schedule to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time, it has been reported that she refused the Sussexes' request for a photograph of the moment because of a ‘medical concern'.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee saw the Firm gather to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their return marked the first time the couple had returned together for an official engagement and with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The long weekend was made doubly special as it also marked Lilibet’s first birthday and the first time both the Queen and Prince Charles had met her.

Prince Charles is said to have been ‘very emotional’ over meeting his youngest granddaughter, dubbing the moment ‘wonderful’, with the Queen also enjoying a sweet moment with little Lili for her birthday.

Unfortunately, though, Her Majesty is believed to have refused to have the moment photographed, citing the reason as a medical concern with her eyes.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey told the Telegraph (opens in new tab) that Harry and Meghan had hoped to bring their own photographer to capture the first meeting between the sovereign.

“However, the Queen personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken, apparently advising the couple that she had a bloodshot eye and did not want to feature in any pictures for public consumption," Camilla said.

Thankfully though, royal fans still caught a glimpse of the birthday girl, as the couple still released an adorable portrait of her, which left fans torn over whether she looks more like her mum or her dad.