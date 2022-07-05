The real reason the Queen couldn’t be photographed with Lilibet

The Queen reportedly denied requests to be photographed during her first ever meeting with Lilibet

Queen couldn’t be photographed with Lilibet - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 28, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II has travelled to Scotland for a week of royal events.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

The real reason the Queen couldn't be photographed with Lilibet during her first visit to the UK has been revealed, with a royal expert claiming it was down to the Queen suffering from a medical issue. 

As the Queen cleared some time in her busy Jubilee schedule to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time, it has been reported that she refused the Sussexes' request for a photograph of the moment because of a ‘medical concern'.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee saw the Firm gather to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their return marked the first time the couple had returned together for an official engagement and with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Queen couldn’t be photographed with Lilibet - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The long weekend was made doubly special as it also marked Lilibet’s first birthday and the first time both the Queen and Prince Charles had met her.

Prince Charles is said to have been ‘very emotional’ over meeting his youngest granddaughter, dubbing the moment ‘wonderful’, with the Queen also enjoying a sweet moment with little Lili for her birthday.

Unfortunately, though, Her Majesty is believed to have refused to have the moment photographed, citing the reason as a medical concern with her eyes.

Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland on June 30, 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow/WPA Pool)

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey told the Telegraph (opens in new tab) that Harry and Meghan had hoped to bring their own photographer to capture the first meeting between the sovereign.

“However, the Queen personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken, apparently advising the couple that she had a bloodshot eye and did not want to feature in any pictures for public consumption," Camilla said. 

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Thankfully though, royal fans still caught a glimpse of the birthday girl, as the couple still released an adorable portrait of her,  which left fans torn over whether she looks more like her mum or her dad. 

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.