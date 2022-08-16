Prince Harry broke down in tears recalling Meghan Markle’s pregnancy with Archie

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Duke of Sussex got emotional when attended the Well Child Awards back in 2019 and he’s set for a return visit next month.

The Duke of Sussex, who is now a father of two to Archie (opens in new tab), three, and Lilibet (opens in new tab), one, is set to attend the WellChild Awards 2022 next month as he prepares to visit the UK with his wife Meghan.

But rewind three years and Prince Harry was seen breaking down in tears as he took to the stage to give a speech, as patron of the charity which helps sick children.

And Prince Harry is expected to deliver another speech at the awards ceremony due to be held on September 8th. Ahead of his visit, attention has turned to his 2019 speech that saw him battle with his emotions.

His speech started, "It has been over a decade since I first came to these Awards and every year they never fail to surprise and inspire me.

"Yet this year, it resonates in a different way, because now I’m a father.

“Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child (opens in new tab) - no one else did at the time, but we did - and I remember…"

But as he recalled, his mind trailed off and TV presenter Gaby Roslin stepped forward to comfort him with a supportive arm and proceeded to rub it reassuringly.

Prince Harry continued, “Sorry,” he laughed, before continuing, “I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.”

All eyes will be on Prince Harry to see what heartfelt message he delivers this time, now as a father of two.

We are delighted to announce that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 8th September.More #WellChildAwards information will be announced in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/2kuVyoPlUCAugust 15, 2022 See more

Both Meghan and Harry last visited the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and during their next UK visit, the couple will also be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5th plus stopping by Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.