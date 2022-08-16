Prince Harry broke down in tears recalling Meghan Markle’s pregnancy with Archie

Prince Harry broke down in tears and got emotional on stage as he recalled first-time fatherhood with son Archie.

The Duke of Sussex, who is now a father of two to Archie (opens in new tab), three, and Lilibet (opens in new tab), one, is set to attend the WellChild Awards 2022 next month as he prepares to visit the UK with his wife Meghan.

But rewind three years and Prince Harry was seen breaking down in tears as he took to the stage to give a speech, as patron of the charity which helps sick children.

And Prince Harry is expected to deliver another speech at the awards ceremony due to be held on September 8th. Ahead of his visit, attention has turned to his 2019 speech that saw him battle with his emotions.

His speech started, "It has been over a decade since I first came to these Awards and every year they never fail to surprise and inspire me.

"Yet this year, it resonates in a different way, because now I’m a father.

“Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child (opens in new tab) - no one else did at the time, but we did - and I remember…"

But as he recalled, his mind trailed off and TV presenter Gaby Roslin stepped forward to comfort him with a supportive arm and proceeded to rub it reassuringly.

Prince Harry continued, “Sorry,” he laughed, before continuing, “I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.”

All eyes will be on Prince Harry to see what heartfelt message he delivers this time, now as a father of two.

Both Meghan and Harry last visited the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and during their next UK visit, the couple will also be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5th plus stopping by Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

