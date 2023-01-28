Prince Harry announces first public appearance since Spare’s release
The event has a star studded line up
Prince Harry (opens in new tab)is set to make his first public appearance since the release of his explosive, and highly criticised, memoir, Spare (opens in new tab).
- In March, joining an already star-studded line up, Prince Harry will attend BetterUp's Uplift summit in San Francisco.
- The event will mark Harry's first public appearance since the release of his best-selling memoir Spare.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton's sweet reaction to being told Meghan Markle was pregnant revealed by Prince Harry (opens in new tab).
These past few months, royal fans have seen more of Prince Harry than they have in a good a few years. The release of his explosive memoir and the press interviews that marked its release, coupled with his screen time in Netflix's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry is seemingly everywhere.
And it appears he started the year as he means to go on as he has now announced his first public appearance following the release of Spare. Harry will be attending BetterUp's Uplift summit in San Francisco, appearing as a guest speaker - though it's not very clear exactly what he will be speaking about.
The two-day summit, taking place this March, will reportedly feature a range of discussions about leadership and business success. The star-studded event will see Harry join the likes of actress Issa Rae, restaurateur and TV personality David Chang, and others as they discuss the vague topics of "purpose, performance, and human transformation."
Harry became involved with the billion-dollar coaching and mental health company, BetterUp, in 2021. After moving to America, he became the 'chief impact officer' at the business. Speaking about his new role, and explaining the ins and outs of the confusing job title, Harry wrote at the time, "My goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations.
"And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence. I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritising our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, 'It's a state of mind.' We all have it in us."
Controversy about his appearance at the event has already been sparked, with tickets for the two-day US summit costing an immense, and inaccessible, $995. What you get for that price, according to BetterUp, is, "the exchange of ideas and inspirational conversations delivering unparalleled insights for leaders around talent retention, growth and how to best enable managers to lead high-performing teams through the current climate of change and uncertainty."
The company further claims "the event will also explore the latest trends in AI, research around resilient workforces, the intersection of wellbeing and performance, and ultimately how to foster human transformation at scale."
How Prince Harry fits into this event is yet to be seen, though there's no doubt that all eyes will be on him as he steps out for the first time after criticising his family to such an extent.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com.
