Prince Harry removed nearly half the content from his memoir as there were some things he did not ‘want the world to know’ and that his family would ‘never forgive’ him for
Prince Harry revealed that Spare originally had 800 pages
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) has revealed that he removed nearly half of the content from Spare's first draft as he believes the King and Prince William (opens in new tab) would never have forgiven him for including it.
- The revelation means that Prince Harry has enough material to fill another book and has sparked rumours of a second memoir.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry reveals the heartwarming meaning behind necklace he claims Prince William ‘ripped’ in 2019 fight (opens in new tab).
Even after releasing the UK's most watched Netflix docuseries of 2022 (opens in new tab), writing a scathing memoir, and participating in a series of newspaper and TV interviews (opens in new tab), it appears Prince Harry still has more bombshells to drop.
Just days after the release of his 400-page memoir Spare, Prince Harry has revealed that he has enough scandalous material to fill another book. The Prince shared that his ghost-written memoir originally had an immense 800 pages before he cut certain stories out that he believes the King and Prince William would never have forgiven him for revealing.
Harry admitted that it was difficult to decide which recollections to remove from the book, which ultimately included bombshell claims of a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, and his wish for his father not to marry Camilla, now the Queen Consort.
Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Harry said, “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.
“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”
Speaking to the publication, Harry revealed that he had 50 Zoom calls with his ghostwriter in which they spoke about the contents of the book. He revealed that in these conversations he was aware that sharing such personal details was “an absolute no” in his family and that he would “get trashed” for anything he included.
“This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy," he said. "This is about trying to save them from themselves. I know that I will get crucified by numerous people [for] saying that.”
In the UK, on the day of its release, Tuesday 10 January, Spare sold 400,000 copies, becoming Britain’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. It also performed well abroad, with The Independent reporting that it sold 1.4 million copies on the first day in the US.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
