Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle this thoughtful gift that honours Prince Archie in the sweetest way

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry gifted Meghan Markle the most thoughtful gift on their first wedding anniversary that honours their son in the sweetest way.

To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle an eternity ring that honours their son Prince Archie in the sweetest way.

The ring is estimated to be worth £80,000. Kate Middleton's eternity ring reportedly cost Prince William only £1,500.

In other royal news, Buckingham Palace removed Meghan Markle’s name from Archie’s birth certificate, but it wasn't the same for Kate.

Buying gifts is always a stressful experience, especially for those big occasions like a first wedding anniversary or to celebrate a new mother at a baby shower or following the birth of their child.

But Prince Harry appears to have hit the nail on the head with his gift to Meghan Markle on their first wedding anniversary in 2019, it has been revealed. After tying the knot in 2018, the following year, Meghan debuted a stunning diamond eternity ring at the Trooping the Colour parade but there was a sweet detail the public couldn't see.

An eternity ring, according to experts at Steven Stone Jewellers, "is a beautiful piece of jewellery that takes precious metals such as platinum or yellow gold and sets several diamonds around them.

"With origins that can be traced back to the Egyptian era, the eternity ring has been a symbol of everlasting love for centuries."

Meghan chose to wear the eternity ring, as is custom, next to both her wedding band and engagement ring. But, Steven Stone Jewellers pointed out, that the piece not only pays homage to her and Harry's love, but also their joint love for their son, Prince Archie, who was born just days before the couple celebrated the one year wedding anniversary.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to the experts, "The conflict-free diamond eternity band features Meghan’s, Archie’s and Harry’s birthstones, an olive green peridot, flawless green emerald and a blue sapphire, on the underside of the ring.

"Each birthstone is said to have its own meaning and significance, with sapphires believed to protect those close to you from harm, peridots said to instill power in the wearer, and emeralds considered a symbol of rebirth and love."

Experts at Steven Stone Jewellers estimate that Meghan's ring, which Harry helped to create alongside renowned jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, is worth a whopping £80,000.

Kate Middleton's eternity ring, however, is worth significantly less than in monetary value than Meghan's but it still holds just as much sentimental meaning.

With a value of £1,500, Kate Middleton's eternity ring was gifted to her by Prince William to celebrate the birth of the couple's first child, Prince George.

Just like Meghan, Kate also wears her piece beside her iconic sapphire engagement ring and her Welsh gold wedding band.

The ring is from the high-street brand Annoushka and is called the 'eclipse eternity ring.'

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to Steven Stone Jewellers, "Kate Middleton’s eternity ring is fairly minimalistic. Made of 18kt white gold and hand set with 0.23ct of sparkling white diamonds, it’s a timeless piece that oozes with everyday elegance.

"It’s not unusual for Kate to wear jewellery from high street jewellers – not only did Prince William gift her a pair of £100 Sezane earrings on Christmas day, but she also debuted a new pair of earrings at this year’s BAFTA’s that cost just £17.99 from Zara. Kate’s eternity ring is available from Annoushka for £1,500 – an incredibly modest price tag for a royal piece."