Prince Harry reveals the heartwarming meaning behind necklace he claims Prince William ‘ripped’ in 2019 fight

Prince Harry (opens in new tab) has revealed the sentimental meaning behind the necklace he claims Prince William (opens in new tab) broke during a 2019 altercation between the siblings.

Appearing on the US talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry shared the heartwarming meaning behind the necklace he claims his brother 'ripped' in a 2019 fight.

The interview has since drawn controversy as Harry and Colbert both took shots of tequila as they spoke about Harry's memoir (opens in new tab) and his experiences within the Royal family.

and his experiences within the Royal family. In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince Harry and the Royal Family should ‘take it slow’ and ‘set boundaries’ if and when they begin to repair their relationship, says relationship expert (opens in new tab) .

During his last TV interview to promote Spare, his explosive memoir, Prince Harry revealed the heartwarming and sentimental meaning behind the necklace that he alleges his brother Prince William broke in a 2019 physical altercation.

In one of the most shocking revelations documented in his memoir Spare, Harry claimed that his older brother, Prince William, attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle (opens in new tab).

He wrote, “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

(Image credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Harry was asked about the now infamous necklace during his Tuesday night appearance on the US talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Prince revealed that the jewellery had since been fixed, allowing him to continue wearing the sentimental charms around his neck.

Harry held out the necklace, “This one, which is now fixed,” he said, showing off the leather strap and silver charms that he was wearing around his neck. Colbert asked, “Oh, what’s on it?”

Harry shared that the necklace held silver pendants, which he said show the heartbeats of his and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet. He said, “I’ve got my kids’ heartbeats, which my wife gave me. And then a friend of mine from Botswana made this for me," he said, pointing to a third charm, "it’s got Tiger’s Eye in the middle.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry and Colbert took shots of tequila as the Prince joked about his “ginger genes.”

When the late-night host asked Harry if he sees any resemblance of his deceased family members in his children, Harry opened up a short but rare conversation around his two young kids and discussed their hair.

Much to the amusement of the audience, Harry declared, “Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one. The Spencer gene is very, very strong.”

Related articles: