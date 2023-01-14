Prince Harry reveals the heartwarming meaning behind necklace he claims Prince William ‘ripped’ in 2019 fight
The jewellery may be simple, but it’s sentimental
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) has revealed the sentimental meaning behind the necklace he claims Prince William (opens in new tab) broke during a 2019 altercation between the siblings.
- Appearing on the US talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry shared the heartwarming meaning behind the necklace he claims his brother 'ripped' in a 2019 fight.
- The interview has since drawn controversy as Harry and Colbert both took shots of tequila as they spoke about Harry's memoir (opens in new tab) and his experiences within the Royal family.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and the Royal Family should ‘take it slow’ and ‘set boundaries’ if and when they begin to repair their relationship, says relationship expert (opens in new tab).
During his last TV interview to promote Spare, his explosive memoir, Prince Harry revealed the heartwarming and sentimental meaning behind the necklace that he alleges his brother Prince William broke in a 2019 physical altercation.
In one of the most shocking revelations documented in his memoir Spare, Harry claimed that his older brother, Prince William, attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle (opens in new tab).
He wrote, “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”
Harry was asked about the now infamous necklace during his Tuesday night appearance on the US talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Prince revealed that the jewellery had since been fixed, allowing him to continue wearing the sentimental charms around his neck.
Harry held out the necklace, “This one, which is now fixed,” he said, showing off the leather strap and silver charms that he was wearing around his neck. Colbert asked, “Oh, what’s on it?”
Harry shared that the necklace held silver pendants, which he said show the heartbeats of his and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet. He said, “I’ve got my kids’ heartbeats, which my wife gave me. And then a friend of mine from Botswana made this for me," he said, pointing to a third charm, "it’s got Tiger’s Eye in the middle.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Harry and Colbert took shots of tequila as the Prince joked about his “ginger genes.”
When the late-night host asked Harry if he sees any resemblance of his deceased family members in his children, Harry opened up a short but rare conversation around his two young kids and discussed their hair.
Much to the amusement of the audience, Harry declared, “Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one. The Spencer gene is very, very strong.”
Related articles:
- Where do Harry and Meghan live in California and when did they move to LA? (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton has ‘dismissed’ controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir as she has ‘far more important things on her mind,’ says royal source (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home feared 'in danger' after locals evacuated (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton opens up on therapy following Prince Harry's Spare memoir release (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry reveals his fears for "young kids" like George, Charlotte and Louis in Royal Family (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Kate Middleton has ‘dismissed’ controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir as she has ‘far more important things on her mind,’ says royal source
Kate has been busy working on a groundbreaking campaign
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and the Royal Family should ‘take it slow’ and ‘set boundaries’ if and when they begin to repair their relationship, says relationship expert
A relationship expert has shared her top tips for mending broken down family relationships
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and the Royal Family should ‘take it slow’ and ‘set boundaries’ if and when they begin to repair their relationship, says relationship expert
A relationship expert has shared her top tips for mending broken down family relationships
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle's 'awkward' lipgloss moment that left Kate Middleton 'grimacing' revealed in Spare
Prince Harry claimed Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had an 'awkward' lipgloss moment
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home feared 'in danger' after locals evacuated
Residents of The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' Californian hometown were ordered to evacuate due to flooding and mudslide threat.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry admits he does this embarrassing thing when he watches The Crown - and it’s SO relatable
The Duke of Sussex has revealed he's watched both old and new episodes of the popular Netflix series but can't resist doing this one thing while tuning in...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle? As Prince Harry hits out at royals' 'deafening silence'
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle in The Sun?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry shares Archie and Lilibet's 'sibling rivalry' that has similar aspects to his and William's
Prince Harry has revealed how his kids are starting to show similar aspects to his own 'rivalry' with brother William.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry recalls moment William used 'soul-crushing' three words about Princess Diana
Prince Harry reveals Prince William used a 'soul-crushing' vow about Diana saved for moments of 'extreme crisis'
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
“I tried not to care” says Prince Harry as he claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her own personal dressing room
Harry brought up the incident after claiming he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published