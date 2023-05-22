Princess Eugenie is following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s example to raise ‘eco conscious’ kids

Princess Eugenie's approach to parenting is very similar to that of her cousin, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, with the royals sharing how they want to raise 'eco conscious' children.

Princess Eugenie is taking inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when it comes to raising children with an 'eco conscious' mindset.

The royals all want to ensure both themselves and their children 'can leave the world in a better place than when we found it' and be 'activists' for the planet.

As Princess Eugenie prepares for the arrival of her second child, with her due date set for this summer, the royal is likely better equipped for the surprises that come with parenthood and the small changes that you don't realise will make such big impacts.

When the Princess welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank back in February 2021, she revealed that she had changed her behaviour at home to better align with her values on climate change. Not only did this help her reduce her impact on the planet, but she used her actions to begin educating her son on the importance of protecting the environment from a very young age.

During an appearance at World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, she shared, "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them.

"I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans, and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same. Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."

She added that her and her husband try to keep plastic in the home to a minimum, whether that's by having wooden toys for their son or by buying more thoughtfully packaged items. She said, "At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."

While the decision on how to parent a child is an individual choice, it's likely that Eugenie was at least a little bit inspired by her cousin, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The couple are known for their wide-reaching activism, but Prince Harry has an especially keen interest in environmentalism which likely stems from his father King Charles' interest in climate change.

The values instilled in him have, as Harry has previously shared, influenced his approach to fatherhood and visa versa, with parenthood changing his outlook on how we can take care of the planet.

In a video promoting the WaterBear Network, the first interactive streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet, Harry revealed, "The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?

"We can't steal their future. We really can't. That's not the job we're here for. I've always believed that hopefully we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it."

(Image credit: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

Not to be left out, Prince William and Kate Middleton are too instilling a variety of eco-conscious habits in their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Leading by example, Kate is often seen in outfits made by both sustainable and socially conscious brands, choosing to rewear a variety of her looks rather than buy more unnecessary items.

For Prince William's Earthshot Awards last year, which in itself promotes a brilliant step forward for environmental activism, Kate rented a stunning designer gown and accessorised with an earth-friendly hand-me-down necklace that once belonged to Princess Diana.