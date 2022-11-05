Prince Harry is prepared for the 'very real risk of serious blowback' his memoir could cause, claims friend of Meghan Markle

The friend also claimed that Prince Harry has not make any changes to 'Spare' in light of the Queen's death

Prince Harry
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

A close friend of Meghan Markle has revealed some of the inner thoughts and feelings held by Prince Harry as the upcoming release of his memoir, Spare, edges ever closer.

According to the friend, Omid Scobie, despite reports to the contrary, Prince Harry has not made any edits to the much anticipated book in light of the Queen's death. He claimed that the event did not spark any 'last-minute rewrites or edits,' as Harry completed the book's manuscript 'almost five months before the monarch's passing'. 

Prince Harry will however, according to Scobie, 'acknowledge' his grandmother's passing. 

In regards to the controversial title for Prince Harry's autobiography, Scobie claims that the title of 'Spare' was the Prince's own idea and the decision to use the 'punchy' title was 'made by Prince Harry early on in the process.'

Scobie explained that Harry's choice of title reflects how he is 'finally owning the term [Spare] after a lifetime of being called it.' 

He explained that the purpose of the 'spare' is to be the 'resident scapegoat to protect the Crown and higher ranking family members', and added that the book promises to be 'interesting' as Prince Harry approaches such moments where he has had to rise to the job.

The close friend also promised that the book is sure to be filled with Harry's 'trademark cheekiness', while also being 'surprisingly relatable'. 

Despite his apparent confidence in the decision to spill all his secrets, Harry is conscious that the 'very serious blowback from the institution and family' remains a 'very real risk', according to Scobie, as Palace aides fear that 'irrevocable damage' could be caused by the book to both 'reputations and relations'. 

The book, titled Spare, is set to be published by Penguin Random House on January the 10th 2023.

