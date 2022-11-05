Prince Harry is prepared for the 'very real risk of serious blowback' his memoir could cause, claims friend of Meghan Markle

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A close friend of Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) has revealed that Prince Harry (opens in new tab) did not make any changes to his upcoming memoir (opens in new tab) after the Queen died and and is prepared for the 'very real risk of serious blowback' the book may cause

Writing in a column for Yahoo, a friend of Meghan Markle has claimed that Prince Harry made 'no last-minute rewrites or edits' to his memoir Spare after the Queen died on September the 8th (opens in new tab)

The friend also wrote that Harry chose the striking title himself and is prepared for the 'very real risk of serious blowback' the book may cause

A close friend of Meghan Markle has revealed some of the inner thoughts and feelings held by Prince Harry as the upcoming release of his memoir, Spare, edges ever closer.

According to the friend, Omid Scobie, despite reports to the contrary, Prince Harry has not made any edits to the much anticipated book in light of the Queen's death. He claimed that the event did not spark any 'last-minute rewrites or edits,' as Harry completed the book's manuscript 'almost five months before the monarch's passing'.

Prince Harry will however, according to Scobie, 'acknowledge' his grandmother's passing.

In regards to the controversial title for Prince Harry's autobiography, Scobie claims that the title of 'Spare' was the Prince's own idea and the decision to use the 'punchy' title was 'made by Prince Harry early on in the process.'

Scobie explained that Harry's choice of title reflects how he is 'finally owning the term [Spare] after a lifetime of being called it.'

He explained that the purpose of the 'spare' is to be the 'resident scapegoat to protect the Crown and higher ranking family members', and added that the book promises to be 'interesting' as Prince Harry approaches such moments where he has had to rise to the job.

The close friend also promised that the book is sure to be filled with Harry's 'trademark cheekiness', while also being 'surprisingly relatable'.

Despite his apparent confidence in the decision to spill all his secrets, Harry is conscious that the 'very serious blowback from the institution and family' remains a 'very real risk', according to Scobie, as Palace aides fear that 'irrevocable damage' could be caused by the book to both 'reputations and relations'.

The book, titled Spare, is set to be published by Penguin Random House on January the 10th 2023.

