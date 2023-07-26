Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has the sweetest play area and it’s got an adorable name

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you've always wondered where the royal kids hang out at home then you'll be keen to know Prince Harry has shared details of daughter Lilibet's sweetest play area and it's got an adorable name - move over LA LA Land this is 'Lili land'.

Finding things to do with the kids in the summer holidays is hard enough for most families but anyone with two children under five, has their work cut out.

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as parents to son Archie, four and daughter Lillbet, two, are no different - the Duke revealed just how he keeps his youngest occupied at their Montecito home.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry is setting the scene of his family home, describing the moment a bird flew into their kitchen when he revealed the sweet detail.

He writes, "This hummingbird arrived, and swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we've set the baby's playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals."

Lily's magical nursery featured on the couple's Netflix Docuseries when Meghan shared a selfie with her daughter in the second episode of the series.

A black and white photo of the mum and daughter, which appeared to have been taken shortly after Lilibet was born in June 2021 as she was still tiny.

The room boasted beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot along with wicker storage baskets and a real orchid plant stood on a traditional side dresser.

It's not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan have given fans a glimpse into family life - they revealed Archie's special 'Chick-Inn' that is located in their garden along with the rescue chickens.

And it's likely that Archie has lots of toys too but they're most likely to be in his room - aside from one bigger toy he was gifted an awesome gift for his 4th birthday earlier this year which fell on the weekend of the King's Coronation.

