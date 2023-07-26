Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has the sweetest play area and it’s got an adorable name
The Duke of Sussex spilled the details of the dedicated space where his youngest hangs out
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you've always wondered where the royal kids hang out at home then you'll be keen to know Prince Harry has shared details of daughter Lilibet's sweetest play area and it's got an adorable name - move over LA LA Land this is 'Lili land'.
Finding things to do with the kids in the summer holidays is hard enough for most families but anyone with two children under five, has their work cut out.
And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as parents to son Archie, four and daughter Lillbet, two, are no different - the Duke revealed just how he keeps his youngest occupied at their Montecito home.
In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry is setting the scene of his family home, describing the moment a bird flew into their kitchen when he revealed the sweet detail.
He writes, "This hummingbird arrived, and swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we've set the baby's playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals."
Lily's magical nursery featured on the couple's Netflix Docuseries when Meghan shared a selfie with her daughter in the second episode of the series.
A black and white photo of the mum and daughter, which appeared to have been taken shortly after Lilibet was born in June 2021 as she was still tiny.
The room boasted beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot along with wicker storage baskets and a real orchid plant stood on a traditional side dresser.
A post shared by Mad Dogs & Englishmen (@maddogsbikeshop)
A photo posted by on
It's not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan have given fans a glimpse into family life - they revealed Archie's special 'Chick-Inn' that is located in their garden along with the rescue chickens.
And it's likely that Archie has lots of toys too but they're most likely to be in his room - aside from one bigger toy he was gifted an awesome gift for his 4th birthday earlier this year which fell on the weekend of the King's Coronation.
Check out other royal news including Prince George's bond with Princess Charlotte could mean this historic royal tradition is broken and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest project is very telling of their parenting beliefs to name just a few.
And if you have a child Lilibet's age, here are some of the best toys for two-year-olds.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Where is Joji Obara now? The killer from The Lucie Blackman Case
Netflix's latest true crime documentary Missing: The Case of Lucie Blackman has left viewers wondering where Joji Obara is now.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince Harry felt left out of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘family unit’ as the couple grew their brood
"William fitted into the Middleton family very quickly"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry felt left out of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘family unit’ as the couple grew their brood
"William fitted into the Middleton family very quickly"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest project is very telling of their parenting beliefs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown their support for a worthy cause that will help shed some light on fatherhood
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton is prepared to ‘take the gloves off and play dirty’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal more royal secrets claims inside source
“If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his family to ‘call a truce’ and begin planning his return to the UK
A source has claimed the Prince and Meghan Markle ‘would be open to going back to London’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The big royal milestone that could see Harry and Meghan return to the UK
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return to the UK for a celebration this year
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry's parenting style is unpicked by body language expert who spots signs of 'joy' and 'protection'
The Duke of Sussex enjoyed a daddy-daughter date where he displayed some 'protective' parenting
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles against doing this for Princess Lilibet's second birthday
The Duke of Sussex's reported actions could explain why Lilibet's second birthday was 'low-key'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Archie has reportedly begun ‘asking about his grandfather’
Prince Harry is “having serious regrets” over the family split
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published