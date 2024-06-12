Prince Harry’s Father’s Day plans with King Charles revealed as royal expert reminds public that he ‘really does love his father’

A royal expert has revealed the 'nightmare' Prince Harry faces as Father’s Day approaches and shared how he plans to celebrate the day with his dad King Charles III.

Father's Day is quickly approaching, with kids across the UK gathering the best Father's Day presents for their dads and father figures to celebrate and thank them for all that they do.

Inevitably, the upcoming celebrations have left many fans wondering if and how Prince Harry will mark the day considering his strained relationship with his father, King Charles III.

The father and son have barely seen each other since Harry and Meghan Markle moved their family across the Atlantic to set up home in Montecito, LA, with both missing out on many of the other's huge life events not least Princess Lilibet's christening for King Charles.

But while the relationship is still strained, one royal expert has revealed that Prince Harry will 'certainly' reach out to his father this Father's Day, which falls close to Charles's public birthday, as, while 'it's easy to forget,' the expert has reminded everyone that Harry 'really does love his father.'

"King Charles' birthday and Father's Day are both a nightmare for Harry. He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father," royal author and expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

"He is determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father and he will certainly send a warm message."

He added, "It's easy to forget that Harry really does love his father, he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support Prince William when there is a family dispute."

But while the expert believes Harry will call his dad this weekend, there's a much more sentimental form of communication we think he might use; a letter.

It seems like more of a fuss than a phone call, but Harry previously revealed in his memoir Spare that his father would often write him letters as he could better get his emotions down using pen and paper than he could face-to-face.

"He asked me to write rather than call. He loved my letters. He said he’d much prefer a letter," Harry wrote of his father. "He had trouble communicating, trouble listening, trouble being intimate face-to-face. On occasion, after a long multi-course dinner, I’d walk upstairs and find a letter on my pillow. The letter would say how proud he was of me for something I’d done or accomplished. I’d smile, place it under my pillow, but also wonder why he hadn’t said this moments ago, while seated directly across from me."

