Prince Harry’s Father’s Day plans with King Charles revealed as royal expert reminds public that he ‘really does love his father’
Royal fans are keen to know if Prince Harry will reach out to his father to celebrate the day
A royal expert has revealed the 'nightmare' Prince Harry faces as Father’s Day approaches and shared how he plans to celebrate the day with his dad King Charles III.
Father's Day is quickly approaching, with kids across the UK gathering the best Father's Day presents for their dads and father figures to celebrate and thank them for all that they do.
Inevitably, the upcoming celebrations have left many fans wondering if and how Prince Harry will mark the day considering his strained relationship with his father, King Charles III.
The father and son have barely seen each other since Harry and Meghan Markle moved their family across the Atlantic to set up home in Montecito, LA, with both missing out on many of the other's huge life events not least Princess Lilibet's christening for King Charles.
But while the relationship is still strained, one royal expert has revealed that Prince Harry will 'certainly' reach out to his father this Father's Day, which falls close to Charles's public birthday, as, while 'it's easy to forget,' the expert has reminded everyone that Harry 'really does love his father.'
"King Charles' birthday and Father's Day are both a nightmare for Harry. He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father," royal author and expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror.
"He is determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father and he will certainly send a warm message."
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
He added, "It's easy to forget that Harry really does love his father, he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support Prince William when there is a family dispute."
But while the expert believes Harry will call his dad this weekend, there's a much more sentimental form of communication we think he might use; a letter.
It seems like more of a fuss than a phone call, but Harry previously revealed in his memoir Spare that his father would often write him letters as he could better get his emotions down using pen and paper than he could face-to-face.
"He asked me to write rather than call. He loved my letters. He said he’d much prefer a letter," Harry wrote of his father. "He had trouble communicating, trouble listening, trouble being intimate face-to-face. On occasion, after a long multi-course dinner, I’d walk upstairs and find a letter on my pillow. The letter would say how proud he was of me for something I’d done or accomplished. I’d smile, place it under my pillow, but also wonder why he hadn’t said this moments ago, while seated directly across from me."
As Father's Day approaches, it's time to get some celebratory plans in place - and you can do it on a budget with these 18 places dads can get freebies for Father's Day - including SeaLife Centres, Eden Project, Gulliver's Kingdom and more. Card-wise, you can now mark Father’s Day with a touch of nostalgia - Mr Men and Little Miss have had a glowup. Plus, if you want to impress with some home cooked food, we've rounded up the best Father's Day recipes.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Charging for playdates: money savvy or rude? I'm a mum of three and here's why I think it's the craziest parenting trend yet
Is it brilliant budgeting or just plain rude?
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
My child is going to secondary school and I’m worried about losing my primary school mum friends
My child is off to secondary school and I'm worried about losing the friends I've made through primary school - it's a more common concern than you'd think.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will likely join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their Nigeria trip next month for this poignant reason
The Sussex family have special ties to the country
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will be delighted with the exciting new feature in King Charles’ garden - and it also lets the monarch live out his own childhood dream
Has he just won grandfather of the year? We think so...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new family-friendly Netflix show mean we'll see more of Archie and Lilibet? We share everything we know
Royal fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of the youngsters
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The unexpected way King Charles made sure his son Prince William met Kate Middleton - and he could never have guessed how important the ‘fatherly’ advice would be
Without some stern advice from his father, Prince William may never have met his future wife
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘enthusiastic’ about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and it’s all for the sake of their children
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly keen to end the royal feud and connect with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle opens up about ‘cruel’ and ‘hateful’ online bullying she experienced throughout her pregnancies - and reveals the one thing that got her through it
Meghan reflected on the struggles she experienced during her pregnancies in an emotional speech at the SXSW festival over the weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles is reportedly writing up his ‘succession plans’ and they could have major implications for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
There will be winners and losers in the plan, but how will it impact the Wales children?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet set to benefit massively from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest venture - and it proves the couple want the very best future for their children
The royal youngsters aren't the only children whose lives could be changed by the project
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published