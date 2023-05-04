Prince Louis could be saved from this terrifying coronation experience as it's revealed tradition could be scrapped
The Wales youngster could breathe a sigh of relief if this coronation tradition is cancelled at the last minute
Prince Louis could be saved from this terrifying coronation experience as its revealed it could be scrapped at the last minute.
- Prince Louis might not have to endure the noisy coronation flypast as its feared it could be called off over bad weather.
- The Wales youngster famously covered his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as he appeared to dislike the noise coming from the aerial display teams.
Prince Louis could be saved from experiencing the terrifying noise of 60 aircrafts that are due to take to the skies over Buckingham Palace for the Kings' coronation.
The Wales youngster, who recently celebrated his fifth birthday with a portrait (opens in new tab), is expected to join other members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the historic tradition.
But with grey cloud and bursts of rain forecast in the weather for Saturday, the flypast is at risk of being cancelled.
The Kings Coronation is costing in the region of $123m (opens in new tab) (£100m) and features a coronation concert (opens in new tab), with the whole thing being streamed on TV (opens in new tab).
But it's understood that officials at the RAF and Ministry of Defence (MoD) are in talks with the palace over the finale of the coronation parade.
It comes after Godoto.com reported that Prince Louis isn't going to like the coronation tradition (opens in new tab).
Prince Louis wasn't particularly fond of the noise last year as he covered his ears with his hands when he joined his family and the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) on the balcony to watch the flypast to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
His actions mirrored one that took place during a royal wedding (opens in new tab).
According to the Telegraph (opens in new tab), the RAF will assess the forecast until the last minute and only make a decision about cancelling the event an hour or two before the scheduled 2.30pm flypast.
Simon Partridge, a Met Office forecaster, told the publication that weather conditions were “not ideal” for the Coronation and that rain was likely by Saturday lunchtime.
"Since the last Coronation had rain as well, I guess it is tradition,” he said.
“For Saturday itself, it should be quite warm - 17 or 18C, so it will be warm but it's certainly a fairly humid feel.
“There will be some rain which will start off across south-west England but it will travel eastwards through the morning.”
