Why Prince Louis isn’t going to like this Coronation tradition

The Wales youngster famously covered his ears during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast.

Prince Louis is expected to dislike the Coronation tradition of a royal flypast when 60-aircrafts fly over Buckingham Palace.

The Wales youngster is attending the Kings' Coronation next month, when millions are expected to tune in to the celebrations on TV (opens in new tab). And as part of the historical event, which is costing in the region of $123m (opens in new tab) (£100million) a flypast will take place followed by a coronation concert (opens in new tab).

But Prince Louis, who famously put his hands over his ears during the flypast for Trooping the Color for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, is expected to take a similar disliking to the loud roar when Typhoons, Apache helicopters and a Lancaster bomber take to the skies.

His actions at the time mirrored an iconic royal wedding moment (opens in new tab).

It's loud enough when one roaring plane goes over but RAF squadron have been spotted busy rehearsing the flypast over RAF Cranwell as 30 aircraft stood in for the routine which is expected to have 60 aircrafts taking part on the day itself.

The royal family is expected to take part in rehearsals in the coming days as Kate and William cut short their coronation prep (opens in new tab) but royal fans will have to wait until May 6th to see Prince Louis' reaction to the aircraft.

The youngster, who just celebrated his 5th birthday with a fun birthday portrait (opens in new tab), will be joined by his sister Princess Charlotte, eight, and older brother Prince George, nine, who has an official coronation role (opens in new tab) as Page of Honor.

But bookmakers at Online Betting Guide (opens in new tab) are taking bets on things going wrong, with Prince Louis currently at 2/1 to repeat his Jubilee antics and throw a tantrum.

Especially as full flypast for his grandfather's Coronation on May 6 will feature more than 60 aircraft, including the Red Arrows and the full Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Not only did he cover his ears when stood beside his great-grandmother the Queen for the Trooping the Color flypast but he also proved to be a handful for mum Kate during the Platinum jubilee procession, pulling faces and climbing over her before going to sit on King Charles' knee.

It led to Mike Tindall having an adorable moment with Prince Louis (opens in new tab) and the world falling in love with the personality of the Wales' youngest.

Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin, Air Officer Commanding No 1 Group, said, 'It is a great honor to be part of His Majesty the King's Coronation, where the flypast is an opportunity to showcase Tri-Service aviation excellence to our Commander-in-Chief, on this very special occasion.

He added, "While the full spectacle will not be unveiled until the Coronation, the practice with more limited aircraft numbers is an ideal opportunity to review the flypast from a safety and execution perspective, while making sure that the timing, spacing, and the broad structure of the flypast is visually appropriate for His Majesty the King's Coronation on the May 6."