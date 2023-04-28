Kate Middleton says Prince Louis is the ‘only one of her kids who actually looks like her’

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) has said that Prince Louis (opens in new tab) is the 'only one of her kids who actually looks like her’ as royal fans point out the similarities between the Princess and her youngest son in his fifth birthday photographs.

Royal fans have pointed out how similar Prince Louis looks to his mum Kate Middleton in his fifth birthday portraits.

A friend of Kate's has previously shared how the Princess thinks the similarities are 'very sweet' and that she thinks Louis is the 'only one of her kids who actually looks like her.’

Prince Louis' birthday portraits garnered much delight from royal fans when they were shared to Instagram to celebrate the young Prince turning five. Many people gushed over how handsome he looked in the $93.25 (£75) Fairisle Seamist jumper (opens in new tab) by Lallie London, while other eagle-eyed fans noticed that the photographer Millie Pilkington was the same photographer who captured Kate and Prince William's private wedding photographs (opens in new tab) when they tied the knot (opens in new tab) back in 2011.

Underneath the loving caption, "Someone's turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis," that the Prince and Princess of Wales shared on Instagram, many users couldn't help but share the incredible similarities between the young prince and his mum, Kate.

"Looks so much like HRH Princess Catherine," one user wrote, while another echoed, "Doesn't he look so much like his momma!?!" A third fan gushed, "He has his mum's smile! How handsome," and a fourth replied, "What a cutie…Middleton genes running heavy!"

The similarities between the two were plain to see. And while Kate's older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who sit above Louis in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), also look like their mum, even she agrees that Louis is the 'spitting image' of herself.

"Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend of Kate's previously told PEOPLE Magazine. "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet. She often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her," they revealed.

Looking to the Middleton family, it's clear that Louis inherited the Middleton genes more so than those from the Windsors. As well as looking like his mum's lookalike, Louis also bears an incredibly strong resemblance to Kate’s dad, Mike Middleton. Royal fans were quick to point this out in the comments of his fifth birthday portrait too, with one writing, "He's the double of his Maternal Grandfather!" while another chimed in, "I can't believe he's grown up so fast. Such a handsome little Prince, the spit of Kate's dad!"

In contrast, Princess Charlotte is often compared to her great-grandmother, The Queen Mother. When the childhood home of the late Queen Mother released an unearthed photo of her as a child back in 2022 (opens in new tab), royal fans were quick to point out the uncanny similarities between her and her great-great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Looking at Louis' previous birthday portraits (opens in new tab) and comparing them with throwback photos from Kate's own childhood (opens in new tab), it's clear to see that Louis is his mum's mini-me.

But while royal fans are focusing on how much he looks like Kate, Kate's mind is still trying to come to terms with how quickly he's growing up. On Monday, when the Princess of Wales visited The Baby Bank in Windsor (opens in new tab), she opened up about how fast time is flying as her children are growing up.

"It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny," she said as she sorted through donations of baby clothes gifted to the Bank. "They do grow so quickly," she told staff, the Daily Mail reported.