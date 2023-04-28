Prince Louis’ fifth birthday portrait shows Kate Middleton ‘might be reluctant’ to see him grow up
Prince Louis' (opens in new tab) fifth birthday might have been a bittersweet day for Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) according to a body language expert who says the Princess' body language suggests she appeared 'reluctant to see her third and possibly last child grow up.'
Prince Louis has been stealing the royal spotlight with his recent appearances alongside his family. The young prince, who sits fourth in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) behind his two older siblings Prince George (opens in new tab) and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab), has finally reached the age where his attendance at certain engagements is expected. From making his Easter Sunday service debut wearing a tie for the first time (opens in new tab) earlier this year, to his upcoming appearance at King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab), which will feature at least one loud tradition he likely will not enjoy (opens in new tab), it's clear that Prince Louis is growing up.
Royal fans were quick to point out just how fast the time has flown when Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton shared new pictures of Louis to social media to celebrate his fifth birthday (opens in new tab). While many pointed out how much Louis looked like his mum, a fact Kate has revealed she agrees with (opens in new tab), one eagle-eyed body language expert noticed something many others missed.
The photo set, captioned "Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow. A very happy birthday to Prince Louis,” featured one 'telling' image which featured Louis sitting in a wheelbarrow as Kate pushed him along. It seemed innocent enough but after analysing the snaps, body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk of a hidden meaning behind new photos.
James said, "This looks like such a sweetly telling shot with some underlying hints of poignancy as Kate watches her youngest child begin to grow up and become increasingly independent."
James explained, "One striking body language point is that Kate is in the birthday pose with her adored son Louis, when she has previously tended to be behind the camera in her children’s celebratory snaps, meaning George, Charlotte and Louis have always been reacting directly to her rather than any external prompting."
The analysis comes just days after Kate appeared to rule out the possibility of baby number four (opens in new tab) while visiting The Baby Bank in Windsor.
Speaking about Louis' fun-loving nature that seeped through the photographs, she said, "Louis, though, is looking away and smiling rather than at the camera, which is in keeping with his signature levels of social confidence and playfulness."
But Kate's body language showed a subtle, seemingly bittersweet stance over the celebratory portraits. James revealed, "Kate has chosen to lean into shot, pushing Louis in a wheelbarrow and although this is clearly part of a game they are both enjoying there are enough poignant echoes of the days when she was pushing him in a pram to suggest she might be quietly reluctant to see her third and possibly last child grow up too soon."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
