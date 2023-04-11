Prince Louis' first-time moment at Easter you might not have noticed and why it's iconic
The Wales youngster not only made his Easter Sunday service debut but his outfit was rare for this reason
Prince Louis' first-time moment you might have missed from Sunday's Easter Service as we look at why it's iconic.
- Prince Louis experienced a first-time moment at the weekend and you might have missed another rarity.
- The Wales youngster was wearing a tie for the first time ever for part of his royal outfits.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as after the Queen's strict family rule that King Charles is set to relax for Prince Louis (opens in new tab) is revealed.
Prince Louis experienced a first-time moment at the weekend and you might have missed this outfit detail.
As the Wales youngster made his debut at the Easter Sunday service alongside his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte who shared a special mother-daughter moment (opens in new tab) with mom Kate.
But while it was Prince Louis' debut (opens in new tab) at the annual Easter event, it was also the first time he has been seen wearing a tie.
Ahead of celebrating his fifth birthday later this month, Louis was pictured wearing a pair of powder blue shorts, a bicycle print tie, shirt and a dark suit jacket as he clutched onto his mom's hand.
And Louis, who is known to make funny facial expressions at and had a moment with Mike Tindall at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab), was able to just about resist stealing the show on Sunday. But after a nervous looking nail biting moment, he was soon spotted sticking his tongue out.
Prince Louis traditionally usually wears t-shirts or a shirt without a tie when he's seen in public but perhaps him being almost another year older comes with it a more grown up attire like his brother Prince George and dad Prince William.
Prince Louis previously wore the same outfit worn by Prince William and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) for Trooping the Color.
And it's not the only thing that has changed recently, as King Charles is said to have relaxed one of the Queen's strict rules (opens in new tab) at dinner times.
Before King Charles took to the throne, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had a strict parenting regime (opens in new tab) that would often see them hidden.
But now King Charles is the new monarch, and the Wales youngsters are getting older and are nearer in line to the throne, in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), we are starting to see them have a greater presence.
