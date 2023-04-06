The Queen's family rule that King Charles is set to relax for Prince Louis
The late monarch was strict over this mealtime tradition but it looks set to change
The Queen's family rule of royal kids eating separately from adults at meal times could be relaxed by Prince Charles for the sake of Prince Louis.
- The Queen used to insist on young children eating in the nursery room but that strict rule is set to be relaxed by King Charles.
- The new Monarch is thought to have relaxed that rule since ascending the throne.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince George's official 'formal' role in the King's Coronation has been revealed - and it's an exciting one (opens in new tab).
King Charles is expected to relax one of the Queen's formal rules around children being at the dining table during meal times.
The royal family are expected to keep their Easter (opens in new tab) tradition of gathering at Windsor Castle for church services, Easter egg hunts (opens in new tab) and food (opens in new tab). But this year King Charles III is expected to relax the rule around royal meal times that previously saw the young royal children eat in a separate room to the adults.
On what will be the first Easter without the Queen, who died (opens in new tab) last year, King Charles is set to relax a royal rule that normally would have affected Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.
According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the rule could be more relaxed now. She told The Sun, "They will all have dinner together but not the young children they will eat in the nursery dining room.
"The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit. But dinner is only for grown-ups."
It's not the only rule that has been broken at this time of year as Kate Middleton once broke a major Easter rule at the Easter church service. (opens in new tab)
And the Queen also enforced a mobile phone ban at the dinner table (opens in new tab).
So while the royal kids will no doubt be tucking into some chocolate easter eggs (opens in new tab) over the course of the weekend, they are expected to join the adults at mealtimes.
Ingrid added, "Traditional Easter fare like roast lamb – everything will be from the royal estates, so it could include venison, pheasant chicken, spring vegetables, new potatoes, and carrots. Salmon caught in the River Dee and roast ham could be included"
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
