Prince Louis perfectly handled news of the Queen’s death saying ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now’
Our hearts are breaking...
Kate Middleton has shared Prince Louis' sweet reaction to the death of his great-grandma Queen Elizabeth with the youngster saying ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now’ when he was told of her passing.
- Prince Louis perfectly handled the news of Queen Elizabeth's death, reassuring himself and those around him with the sweet words ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.’
- Kate Middleton revealed his reaction when she was viewing tributes laid at Windsor Castle in the late monarch's honour.
As the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth inches closer, many royal experts and fans alike are reflecting on the past year and all the changes that followed her passing.
As well as the royal line of succession receiving a serious shake up as King Charles III took to the throne, the Wales children in particular have seen their lives turned upside down as they attend more public engagements and spend their first summer holiday at Balmoral without the Queen.
The Queen's death was hard to process for everyone across the UK, but it appears that Prince Louis handled the news especially well considering his age and imparted some reassuring words to comfort his family.
Royal fan Banita Ranow was one of the hundreds of people to line the streets outside of Windsor Castle when news of the Queen's passing broke and she got to watch as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle viewed tributes laid at the castle gates and met with well-wishers.
She later told The Mirror about the sweet conversation she overheard going on between Kate and a group of children nearby as the Princess told them about how her youngest son, five-year-old Prince Louis, who is one the Queen's 12 great-grandchildren, was handling losing his great-grandma.
According to her, Kate told the children, "Louis said at least Grannie is with great-grandpa now." Ranow said that Kate was 'welling up' as she spoke and so are we!
The Royal Family are currently spending their first trip to Balmoral Castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla as their hosts instead of Queen Elizabeth. The holiday is sure to be bittersweet but, as Prince William has previously shared, they can all rest in the fact that they have created many 'memories' with the late monarch 'that will last their whole lives' despite the fact that she is gone.
In a statement released following her death, William stated, "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.
“I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had 20 years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.
“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
