The ‘big pressure’ Kate Middleton felt after giving birth - and it's surprisingly relatable

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has admitted she felt the 'big pressure' of choosing the right baby names for her three children.

When it comes to parenting, there's not just the pressure of buying the best cot bed or best cot mattress to help get your baby to sleep, but also making sure you pick the right baby name that's going to suit them when they're older.

And as many parents tirelessly browse the unique baby names or twin baby names, to give them baby names inspiration, it seems Princess Kate had a similar dilemma when it came to naming her three children.

The Princess of Wales is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis but surprisingly, her difficulty in picking their baby names is totally relatable.

One new mum who happened to chat to the Princess during a royal visit, told People, "She just really talked about her own children, including how they chose their names.

"She said they were their favourite names, and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children - and that felt like quite a big pressure!”

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Members of the Royal family who have given birth, have the added pressure of picking a name that will go down in history while paying honour to royals past and present.

And royal expert Katie Nicholl claims Kate really had her heart set on the name Alexander.

She previously revealed, "Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise. Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had her heart set on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn.”

Instead they enlisted the help of their late puppy Lupo, who picked out Prince George's name but Alexander did become one of Prince George's middle names - George Alexander Louis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte's first name is the feminine form of Charles and her two middle names Elizabeth and Diana honour her late Great Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her late Grandmother Princess Diana.

And Prince Louis' name is shared with brother Prince George and father Prince William as the pair have this as their middle name. The name is in honour of King Charles’ “honorary grandfather” Lord Louis Mountbatten. Prince Louis' full name is Louis Arthur Charles. Arthur is Prince William's middle name and Charles is obviously in honour of King Charles III.

For more royal news there's Prince George, Charlotte and Louis preparing for bittersweet end to the summer with the breaking of this royal tradition and Prince George's 'favourite' meal is the perfect week-night family dish, and it's not what we expected