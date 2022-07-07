Prince William and Kate Middleton like ‘two teenagers in love’ as they prove they’re “still very much besotted'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly appeared like “two teenagers in love” at a recent polo match as they proved they’re “still very much besotted”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured being adorably affectionate at a recent polo match.

A body language expert has suggested that they gave an insight into how they truly feel about each other after so many years of marriage.

It’s rare that fans are treated to a special public display of affection from the future King and Queen Consort (opens in new tab), but William and Kate made an exception during a recent polo match. The Duke of Cambridge has played throughout his life, with the Duchess often being pictured cheering him on. On July 6th, Kate’s stepped out with a rarely-seen family member (opens in new tab) as she brought the Cambridge family pup, Orla, with her to watch William play in the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club.

Following the match William and Kate shared a romantic PDA moment (opens in new tab) when he kissed her tenderly on the cheek. Now it’s been suggested that even after eleven years of marriage the Duke and Duchess are “still very much besotted”...

Analysing the royals at the polo on behalf of Betfair Casino (opens in new tab), body language expert Darren Stanton felt that William and Kate appeared like “two teenagers in love”.

“The couple’s behaviour was reminiscent of two teenagers in love and gives an insight into what their relationship was like in its early stages,” he explained. “Kate and Will were more than relaxed within each other’s company and their appearance was much more informal than we usually see them when carrying out their Royal duties. Kate couldn’t hide her affection for her husband as she stared adoringly at him when playing during the match or speaking with others afterwards.”

According to Darren, Kate’s adoring look was mirrored in the way William was so “tactile” with his wife of eleven years.

“Will showed the same level of affection in how tactile he was with Kate, wrapping his arms around her and protectively placing his hand on the small of her back,” the expert claimed.

He added, “They both showed genuine expressions of joy and happiness around each other and there’s a great shot of Kate laughing ecstatically with a huge smile on her face, suggesting Will was clearly making her laugh. Humour seems to play a massive part in their relationship and the pair have the same quirks that make them laugh.”

And it seems that whilst Darren believes the Duke and Duchess are acutely aware of when PDA is “appropriate”, these more relaxed times provide the perfect opportunity for them to be more affectionate and enjoy each other’s humour.

“While Kate and Will know when to hold back on public displays of affection where deemed less appropriate, it’s times like these when they do allow themselves to let go that we see they are still very much besotted by each other,” he disclosed.

Whilst Darren also explained why it was so important to see them like this, adding, “What was most significant about the pictures of them at the event is how their intimate body language was able to denote what is going on in their relationship and how they feel about each other after [11] years of marriage.”

So it seems Prince William and Kate Middleton’s adorable interactions at the polo could be seen as even more meaningful. It comes a day after the couple made their first appearance at Wimbledon this year and were pictured beaming and chatting delightedly as the watched several tense matches.