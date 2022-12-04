Prince William forgot to take something very important on his royal visit to Boston

You may have noticed that Prince William's (opens in new tab) hands remained in his pockets at nearly all times during his royal visit to Boston earlier this week - that's because he forgot to pack gloves despite Boston's recent icy temperatures.

Prince William was unprepared for Boston's icy temperatures during his and Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) royal visit to the city this week and was regularly photographed shoving his hands deep into his pockets.

Aside from forgetting his gloves, Prince William's three-day trip was a huge success, with royal fans lining the Boston streets to meet and chat with the royal couple.

You would think that being from the UK, and by looking at the calendar which shows it is December, that Prince William may have been more prepared for the cold that faced him and Kate Middleton during their visit across the Atlantic. But alas, the Prince faced a bit of a dilemma over the three-day tour as he forgot his gloves to combat Boston's icy winter temperatures.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash (opens in new tab), travelled to Boston to report on Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagements live, and noticed that William's hands reamined in his pockets at all times during the couple's Thursday engagements.

She said, "They had an extremely cold trip to Boston Harbor and they went to Piers Park, which has this incredible backdrop of the Boston skyline, but it was incredibly cold. William at one point was refusing to take his hands out of his pockets because it was so cold. Hopefully, everyone's warmed up now in time for the Earthshot Prize tonight [Friday]."

Due to the winter wind, Boston temperatures fell well below freezing as William and Kate met with royal fans on the streets of Boston. The cold prompted Elizabeth Solomon, an elder from the Massachusett tribe, to offer William a pair of hand warmers.

When chatting with the crowd, William remarked: "We're better in cold weather rather than hot weather, so it's fine," before joking, ""When I can feel them [his hands] again they come back out."

Despite the cold, Emily Nash explained that William and Kate's trip was a huge success and the reception they received at all of their engagements was promising.

She said, "It's obviously been challenging given the stories going on back home and of course, the Netflix trailer dropping. There's been a lot of attention on those things too, but I think clearly William and Kate are focused on doing their job, as usual, business as usual, and they're getting a great reception.

"Whatever's been going on elsewhere in terms of the royal family, William and Kate have been absolutely focused on their visit here. They've been determined not to let anything distract them and that was the mantra before they left and that's still the case. They've been very engaged with everyone they've met, they ended up doing an impromptu walkabout yesterday, which was really lovely. I think that whatever is going on behind the scenes, they're not letting it show."

