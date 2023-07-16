Prince William had to ‘bear the brunt’ of his parents divorce as Princess Diana ‘would lean on him for support’ claims royal expert

A royal expert has claimed that the young Prince William had to ‘bear the brunt’ of his parents divorce as his mother Princess Diana ‘would lean on him for support’ throughout her 'marital problems.'

The young Prince William 'had to bear the brunt of some of Diana’s emotional needs' during her divorce with King Charles as his mother lent 'on him for support’ during the 'marital problems,' a royal expert has claimed.

According to the expert, the young Prince would 'famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her when she was crying' and 'knew more about marital problems than any young boy should have to know.'

In other royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to raise their children away from the ‘glorious prison’ of London where they felt like they were in a ‘goldfish bowl.’

While this year has been filled with a whole host of royal celebrations, from the Coronation of King Charles III and his first birthday parade as monarch to Prince George's upcoming 10th birthday and even Prince Louis' 'legendary' appearance at Glastonbury, each one is tinged with sadness as Princess Diana isn't here to witness them.

Prince William was just 15 years old when his mother suddenly passed away following a car accident in 1997, a tragic event that played out in the public eye and altered the lives of the royal family.

Both Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have been vocal about their love for their mother, with Harry sharing that 'some days are easier than others' after losing her and William sharing a heartbreaking moment with a grieving little boy who also lost his mum.

But now a royal expert has shared that prior to Diana's death, Prince William was put in a difficult position for a young boy as his mother 'would lean on him for support' during her seperation with his father King Charles III.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "Diana showered William with hugs and kisses, just as she did Harry, but William had to bear the brunt of some of Diana’s emotional needs.

"As her marriage collapsed, she would lean on William for support and he would famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her when she was crying.

"William probably knew more about marital problems than any young boy should have to know. And of course the state of the royal marriage was always in the headlines.

"Diana was quite a volatile person and, even though she tried to protect both boys from the rows and upsets with Charles, she also turned to William for support."

(Image credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

Diana and Charles' marital problems made headlines across the globe for years, putting not just the couple in a difficult position, but also placing their two young children into an impossible situation.

Jennie Bond actually spoke to Princess Diana about the articles and how she felt about her children being exposed to the adult issues they were talking about. She told OK! Magazine, "I remember talking to the Princess during a trip to Japan. The biography of Charles by Jonathan Dimbleby had just been published.

"She told me the headlines it spawned had been incredibly hurtful for William and Harry and she didn’t want them to see the book."

Diana and Charles eventually separated in 1992, with the divorce being finalised in 1996.