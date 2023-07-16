Prince William had to ‘bear the brunt’ of his parents divorce as Princess Diana ‘would lean on him for support’ claims royal expert
"William probably knew more about marital problems than any young boy should have to know”
A royal expert has claimed that the young Prince William had to ‘bear the brunt’ of his parents divorce as his mother Princess Diana ‘would lean on him for support’ throughout her 'marital problems.'
- The young Prince William 'had to bear the brunt of some of Diana’s emotional needs' during her divorce with King Charles as his mother lent 'on him for support’ during the 'marital problems,' a royal expert has claimed.
- According to the expert, the young Prince would 'famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her when she was crying' and 'knew more about marital problems than any young boy should have to know.'
- In other royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to raise their children away from the ‘glorious prison’ of London where they felt like they were in a ‘goldfish bowl.’
While this year has been filled with a whole host of royal celebrations, from the Coronation of King Charles III and his first birthday parade as monarch to Prince George's upcoming 10th birthday and even Prince Louis' 'legendary' appearance at Glastonbury, each one is tinged with sadness as Princess Diana isn't here to witness them.
Prince William was just 15 years old when his mother suddenly passed away following a car accident in 1997, a tragic event that played out in the public eye and altered the lives of the royal family.
Both Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have been vocal about their love for their mother, with Harry sharing that 'some days are easier than others' after losing her and William sharing a heartbreaking moment with a grieving little boy who also lost his mum.
But now a royal expert has shared that prior to Diana's death, Prince William was put in a difficult position for a young boy as his mother 'would lean on him for support' during her seperation with his father King Charles III.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "Diana showered William with hugs and kisses, just as she did Harry, but William had to bear the brunt of some of Diana’s emotional needs.
"As her marriage collapsed, she would lean on William for support and he would famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her when she was crying.
"William probably knew more about marital problems than any young boy should have to know. And of course the state of the royal marriage was always in the headlines.
"Diana was quite a volatile person and, even though she tried to protect both boys from the rows and upsets with Charles, she also turned to William for support."
Diana and Charles' marital problems made headlines across the globe for years, putting not just the couple in a difficult position, but also placing their two young children into an impossible situation.
Jennie Bond actually spoke to Princess Diana about the articles and how she felt about her children being exposed to the adult issues they were talking about. She told OK! Magazine, "I remember talking to the Princess during a trip to Japan. The biography of Charles by Jonathan Dimbleby had just been published.
"She told me the headlines it spawned had been incredibly hurtful for William and Harry and she didn’t want them to see the book."
Diana and Charles eventually separated in 1992, with the divorce being finalised in 1996.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Eight of the most popular British BBQ foods revealed (and #5 surprised us)
Barbecue season is one of the best times of year when al fresco eating is all the rage. But which are the most popular foods?
By Maddy Biddulph • Published
-
Kate Middleton is prepared to ‘take the gloves off and play dirty’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal more royal secrets claims inside source
“If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to raise their children away from the ‘glorious prison’ of London where they felt like they were in a ‘goldfish bowl’
The Wales family moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s subtle ‘romantic gesture’ that she uses to show ‘ownership’ of Prince William
A body language expert gives a ‘peek into the private nature’ of Kate and William’s romance
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The strict rule preventing Kate Middleton and Prince William turning Adelaide Cottage into their dream family home
Even the royals can't get around these rules and regulations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship has 'mischievous side' with 'very deep trust'
Prince William isn't afraid to show his love for Kate, a body language expert says
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William nailed his role play skills in a game of mistaken identity with a little boy who failed to recognise him
The Prince of Wales was visiting Royal Norfolk show when he was asked a very awkward question
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Kate Middleton and Prince William protect their children’s privacy on their Summer holidays
The family have set some strict boundaries with the paparazzi
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William broke this family tradition ahead of life-changing moment for Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales failed to ask Kate's father for permission to marry his daughter.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
'Caring and dedicated' Prince William is totally different dad compared to 'workaholic' father King Charles
The Prince of Wales knows how important a work-life balance is, according to royal expert.
By Selina Maycock • Published