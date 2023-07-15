Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to raise their children away from the ‘glorious prison’ of London where they felt like they were in a ‘goldfish bowl’

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly felt like they were in a ‘goldfish bowl’ while living in London and moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to escape the ‘glorious prison’ of the city.

Kate Middleton and Prince William moved to Adelaide Cottage last year to raise their children out of the spotlight put on them in the city of London.

According to a royal commentator, the couple felt like they were in a ‘goldfish bowl’ when in London and wanted to give their children a more 'normal' childhood away from the capital.

This year marks the first full Summer that the Wales family will get to spend at their new forever family home Adelaide Cottage, though the property does have some strict rules preventing Kate Middleton and Prince William from turning in into their dream family home.

Their move to the secluded Windsor property was one prompted by privacy, with the home boasting seven gated entrances and exits that promise the family-of-five some much-needed privacy away from prying eyes.

Before their relocation, William and Kate lived with their three children, Prince George, who turns 10 later this month, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in the centre of London.

However, the capital city left William and Kate feeling as though they had little to no privacy, a royal commentator has claimed, mainly due to the tourism so rampant in London. Host of The Daily Express podcast Royal Roundup Pandora Forsyth revealed, “Kate Middleton or Prince William spoke about feeling as though they’re in a goldfish bowl around there.”

The feeling is a fair one. Between 2019 and 2020, more than half a million people visited Buckingham Palace according to Statista, with historic parts of Kensington Palace, where the Wales' used to reside, also being open to the public.

So last year, Kate and William moved their children to Adelaide Cottage with the aim of giving them a more 'normal' childhood.

Speaking abut their decision, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told The Sun, “I think Wills and Kate need space to bring up their children.

“Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids — they want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates. I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together.”

Kate and William aren't the only royals who feel a need to escape from the public eye. Queen Camilla also has a property, a mansion known as Ray Mill, which she retreats to when she needs relief from the 'goldfish bowl of royal life.'

She brought the home after divorcing her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles and lived there permanently from 1996 until 2003.

Speaking about Camilla's country retreat earlier this year, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!, “She has her own house where she can put her muddy Wellington boots on and a pair of old jeans and romp around the garden with her grandchildren or just on her own, and just have some peace and calm and quiet.”