Prince William is already planning his Coronation and it ‘will look and feel quite different’ from King Charles’

Prince William is reportedly already thinking about his own Coronation and he is keen to make it 'look and feel quite different' to King Charles' which took place earlier this month.

Prince William's Coronation will 'look and feel quite different' to King Charles' as the Prince is already planning for a more 'modern' and 'relevant' ceremony.

According to a source, William 'is really thinking' about how he can 'make his coronation feel most relevant in the future,' as he aims to 'leave a legacy in communities.'

King Charles' Coronation may only have taken place just a few weeks ago, but Prince William's mind is reportedly already on his own future ceremony.

The historic event seemingly went off without a hitch, minus William and Kate Middleton's late arrival, with the Pages of Honour all keeping in line and the Wales' family's brilliant pre-planning that kept Prince Louis from having a televised mini-meltdown. But despite the smooth running of the day, or perhaps because of it, Prince William is reportedly already thinking about his own Coronation and the ways he can make it more 'modern' and 'relevant'.

According to a source in The Times, William "is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different."

(Image credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

One thing that the source is sure will be different at William's Coronation is the ‘homage of the people.'

At the Coronation service for King Charles III, those in attendance at Westminster Abbey, as well as those across the globe watching the historic ceremony, were invited by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to swear their allegiance to the King and his “heirs and successors."

But according to reports in The Times, William, who sits first in the royal line of succession, is unlikely to keep up this tradition when he ascends to the throne. They report that a source close to William said, "There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it."

(Image credit: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

This plan to deviate from tradition is unsurprising when you look back at how the Prince has handled his previous royal roles. While the source confirms that the Prince will be committed to being crowned at Westminster Abbey as per tradition, considering his decision not to have an investiture, AKA ceremony, to formally be given his title of Prince of Wales is telling as to how things may unfold in the future.

The source told The Times, "You can see it in how he has taken having an investiture off the table, and his thinking on how to leave a legacy in communities rather than just going in [to] do ribbon cutting. You can see it in how he is running an environmental prize with Earthshot that is not just about handing cash out, but about the long-term impact globally. He is thinking about his coronation in the same way."

Prince William has previously spoken about his thoughts on 'modernizing' the monarchy, most recently in an interview with the BBC that marked Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday. During the programme he said, “It occupies a lot of my thinking space as to how on earth you’d develop into something modern in today’s world. I think the royal family has to modernize and develop as it goes along, and it has to stay relevant. That’s the challenge for me, how do I make the royal family relevant in the next 20 years’ time?”