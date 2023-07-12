Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship has 'mischievous side' with 'very deep trust'

A body language expert has shared how Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship has a 'mischievous side' with the pair sharing 'a very deep trust'.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language in public shows how the pair's relationship has 'gone from strength to strength' with the couple having 'a very deep trust' a body language expert has claimed.

Their interactions also show a 'mischievous side' to their relationship with both Kate and William being unafraid to 'kiss, hold hands and just have fun in public.'

Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship has been a public affair from the very beginning. Especially now, with their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, their every act is open to public scrutiny but, on the whole, people love them both.

And it's no surprise that they do. From Prince William's 'caring and dedicated' approach to fatherhood to Kate Middleton's relatable responses to cheeky questions, the pair consistently display a down-to-earth approach to royal life and make royal fans fall in love with them during each and every one of their many engagements.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, the pair have drawn attention for their sweet PDA that has everyone gushing over their loving relationship and modern approach to public interactions. Body language expert Darren Stanton told The Express how the couple's body language while out in public shows the 'strength' of their relationship and explained how their loving interactions differ from those seen elsewhere in the Royal Family.

Speaking to the publication, he said, "The two have got a very mischievous side to the relationship, and again, the fact that they are more than happy to kiss, hold hands and just have fun in public shows the kind of relationship that they have.

"We rarely see displays of affection by members of the Royal Family - especially the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. This proves that William isn’t afraid to display his love and deep rapport for Kate."

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The PDA, according to Darren, shows that the couple's relationship, which began back when Kate and William met at university in Scotland - a meeting that's set to be recreated in season six of Netflix's The Crown, has "clearly gone from strength to strength, and they obviously have a very deep trust and deep relationship".

The pair have grown a lot together since their first meeting. From their wedding and then their decision to grow their family, with the couple now sharing three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession respectively, Kate and William have journeyed through life firmly and supportively stuck to one another's hip - and this support has been more than valuable for their personal development.

Darren expressed his belief to The Express that Kate is the person to thank for her husband's "development as a person." According to him, William 'appears extremely authentic and genuine' in his body language and believes it will be "interesting to continue to see how he further develops as he moves towards the throne."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

"I think Kate has played a large part in his development," he said. "When they met the two of them were not that particularly confident people, however, they’ve both developed over the years.

"With respect to Kate, she has played a major part in his development as a person, as a future monarch, and certainly when it comes to his degree of confidence in the world.

"She too has developed greatly over the years, even more so than William. These two are now considered to be the most senior members of the working Royal Family. I definitely believe Kate’s development of confidence has also helped William to feel more at ease."