School children ask Kate Middleton a cheeky question during royal visit and her response is honest

School children asked Kate Middleton a cheeky question during royal visit and she gave an honest response.

The Princess of Wales visited the V&A Museum in London where she met school children and during their sweet exchange, there were some children who were keen to know the answer to a cheeky question.

The school children were on hand to greet Kate as she opened the young V&A children's museum and she gave a surprisingly honest answer when one youngster asked, "how old are you?"

Kate whispered, "I'm 41. Shhh … don't tell anyone," referring to the fact that she is not part of the museum's under-16 target audience.

Kate, who is mum to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five, celebrated her 41st birthday earlier this year and is used to making children feel at ease around her.

The museum has undergone a £11m transformation and youngsters showered Kate with hugs as she arrived.

Kate, who became the museum's first royal patron in 2018, studied art history in college and recently accompanied Prince George for his first taste of boarding school life.

Kate spent time touring the museum's three new galleries and these focus on the themes Play, Imagine and Design, and are each geared toward specific age groups.

Afterwards Kate spent time there she was seen leaving with three bright yellow goodie bags to take home for her children who had spent their usual day at Lambrook school.

The visit compliments her work on the Shaping Us campaign which sees her look into the importance of early childhood development.

The cheeky question was caught on camera and shared on TikTok and royal fans have reacted to her response.

One fan wrote, "She’s absolutely adorable"

Another fan put, "Just love her!"

While a third fan pointed out, "Love how that kid said my mummy is 41 too."

