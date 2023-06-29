School children ask Kate Middleton a cheeky question during royal visit and her response is honest

The Princess of Wales was put on the spot as she opened the young V&A children's museum.

Kate Middleton was put on the spot by school children who asked her a cheeky question when they met the Princess for the first time.

The Princess of Wales visited the V&A Museum in London where she met school children and during their sweet exchange, there were some children who were keen to know the answer to a cheeky question.

While many parents will be looking for the best toys to buy their kids to play with over the summer holidays, families might wish to pay a visit to the new museum aimed at young children.

The school children were on hand to greet Kate as she opened the young V&A children's museum and she gave a surprisingly honest answer when one youngster asked, "how old are you?"

Kate whispered, "I'm 41. Shhh … don't tell anyone," referring to the fact that she is not part of the museum's under-16 target audience.

Kate, who is mum to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five, celebrated her 41st birthday earlier this year and is used to making children feel at ease around her.

The museum has undergone a £11m transformation and youngsters showered Kate with hugs as she arrived.

Kate, who became the museum's first royal patron in 2018, studied art history in college and recently accompanied Prince George for his first taste of boarding school life. 

Kate Middleton chats to children at the V&A children's museum

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate spent time touring the museum's three new galleries and these focus on the themes Play, Imagine and Design, and are each geared toward specific age groups.

Afterwards Kate spent time there she was seen leaving with three bright yellow goodie bags to take home for her children who had spent their usual day at Lambrook school.

The visit compliments her work on the Shaping Us campaign which sees her look into the importance of early childhood development

The cheeky question was caught on camera  and shared on TikTok and royal fans have reacted to her response.

One fan wrote, "She’s absolutely adorable"

Another fan put, "Just love her!"

While a third fan pointed out, "Love how that kid said my mummy is 41 too."

You can find out more things to do with the kids online at Goodto.com if you're stuck for ideas.

