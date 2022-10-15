Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language shows they ‘want to be viewed as a strong and very loving team’ reveals expert

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab) are 'signalling their move up to direct heirs to the throne' through their body language, a body language expert has claimed.

On the 13th of October, Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out in London for a special charity event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab). The couple were celebrating the 10th anniversary of the charity Coach Core, which helps to deliver inclusive and impactful sports coaching apprenticeships to young people.

Royal fans delighted over photographs of The Princess of Wales, who was captured smiling up at her husband with her hand resting gently on his back.

The gesture was subtle but heart-warming for the senior royal couple, who tend to avoid public displays of affection and are rarely seen even holding holds.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Judi James (opens in new tab), a professional body language expert spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse Kate's gentle gesture.

She revealed, "The body language displays from William and Kate today [13th October] seem to have launched a new era of PDAs from the pair, who seem keen to signal [that] their move up to direct heirs to the throne, and to the title of Prince and Princess of Wales, is not going to make their body language more formal or less natural and revealing, in fact [it is doing] quite the opposite.

"This is the couple signalling they want to be viewed as a strong and very loving team, both professionally and privately.

"By slightly intensifying her touches and her non-verbal signals of loving appreciation, Kate also lets us know that there is no change in the status levels between them either."

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Comparing William and Kate's interactions to other royal couples, Judi says, "While Camilla tends to walk slightly behind Charles, watching and waiting for him to instigate the choreography, Kate shows a much more even-handed approach, where she is the one chatting a little more and placing an affectionate hand on William’s back in a subtle gesture of dominance rather than the other way round."

She added, "Her hand is seen in two spots on William’s back, too, suggesting this isn’t a gesture that only lasted a short moment.

"In one pose she has her hand between his shoulder blades, with the fingertips in proper contact, and in the other pose the hand is in the middle of his back, nearer the waist as she talks to their hosts."

Kate's body language reminded Judi of another very popular royal. She explained, "In one pose she leans back to laugh, opening her mouth and wrinkling her nose to suggest she finds him hilarious. This arching backwards and laughing is very similar to body language used by Diana to flatter people she was meeting as well as her husband."

