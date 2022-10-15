Kate Middleton is a “matriarch” who “guides the family”, says Prince William’s former private secretary

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) has been dubbed the 'matriarch' of her family, with Prince William (opens in new tab)'s former private secretary pointing out how she has modernised her role within The Firm (opens in new tab)

Prince William's former private secretary has called Kate Middleton a 'matriarch', saying that she 'guides the family'

He also shared how he thinks Kate will adapt to and take on the role of Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton, while also being a mother to her three young children Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), has reportedly stepped up to fill the role of the family's matriarch since the passing of the Queen, who died on the 8th of September at the age of 96. (opens in new tab)

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was the private secretary to Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry from 2005 to 2013, has said Kate Middleton is a “matriarch” and that she “guides the family”.

He also added that he believes Kate will take on her Princess of Wales title with “humility”.

Speaking to People, Lowther-Pinkerton said, “She is a matriarch. Not in the sense of an older woman in a twin set and pearls, but she guides the family and advises [Prince William] when he wants it.”

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Speaking about Kate taking on the new title of Princess of Wales, Lowther-Pinkerton detailed, “She will do so with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way.”

A palace source echoed his sentiment, telling The Guardian, "The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role," which was last held by William’s mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997, "but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

Royal experts believe that Kate will use her new role to hone in on her already keen interest in the early childhood years.

"Kate has been increasingly hands-on and has shown a particular interest in early-years development, so I imagine she would like her legacy to show that she made a difference in that area," Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told The Guardian.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Kate and William took on their new titles just days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death as King Charles III ascended the throne and gifted the title's to the pair in his first speech as monarch.

