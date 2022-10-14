Prince William impresses fans with his 'game face' as he shows off boxing skills

Prince William has delighted royal fans with his football and boxing skills while celebrating the 10-year anniversary of national charity Coach Core

Prince William wears blue boxing gloves as he attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images / Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool)
Royal fans are all saying the same thing about Prince William’s sporting talents, as he puts his ‘game face’ on for a kick about and to throw a few punches to mark Coach Core’s 10th anniversary.

The Prince of Wales has delighted royal face as he put his ‘game face on’ and got stuck in with all the sporting events at Coach Core’s 10th-anniversary event at Olympic Park.

After sharing a tactile moment (opens in new tab) with his wife, Kate who wore a vintage Chanel blazer to mark the occasion, William wasted no time in getting stuck in with all the activities going on in the Copper Box Arena, hosted by Coach Core- which is a charity that 'provides social mobility through coaching'.

Sharing snippets of the day’s activities on their official Instagram page, Prince William debuted his football skills, and even tried his hand at boxing, wearing the red gloves and all, sparking a major reaction from royals fans.

Reacting to the first image, which was an action shot that showed Prince William channeling his inner striker as he prepared to kick a football, one fan quipped, “Prince William’s got his game face on.”

While another commented, “Kick it like Cambridge!”

Prince William mid kick while playing football at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool)

A number of fans also commented, “GOOOOOAAAAL!!👑” in support of his kick.

Others seemed more impressed with his boxing talents, with one Instagram user writing, “Good boxing skills there from William,” with a second fan adding, “PW looks like a pro with the 🥊 🤣.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales tries out boxing as attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool)

In tribute to the special day, the couple also accompanied the carousel of images with a caption, that read, “10 years of @wearecoachcoreuk. 10 years supporting disadvantaged young people,10 years of sports coaching apprenticeships, re-engaging with education and increasing activity levels in local communities. Here’s to many more years of celebrating Coach Core’s legacy and impact.”

This is definitely not the first time fans have voiced praise for William and Kate's keenness to join in.

Royal watchers have previously dubbed Kate as ‘brave’ (opens in new tab)for taking on abseiling with the Cadets and trying her hand at cocktail making. While Prince William delighted fans with his passionate support of the England Lionesses Euro win (opens in new tab).

