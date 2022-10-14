Prince William impresses fans with his 'game face' as he shows off boxing skills

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Royal fans are all saying the same thing about Prince William’s sporting talents, as he puts his ‘game face’ on for a kick about and to throw a few punches to mark Coach Core’s 10th anniversary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales got stuck in as they paid a special visit to Olympic Park’s Copper Box Arena to mark 10 years since charity Coach Core was founded.

As usual, Prince William was eager to join in with all the sporting events, sparking a major reaction from fans.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Queen Elizabeth’s 'brilliant' response to being told to keep still was revealed by a portrait artist (opens in new tab) .

The Prince of Wales has delighted royal face as he put his ‘game face on’ and got stuck in with all the sporting events at Coach Core’s 10th-anniversary event at Olympic Park.

After sharing a tactile moment (opens in new tab) with his wife, Kate who wore a vintage Chanel blazer to mark the occasion, William wasted no time in getting stuck in with all the activities going on in the Copper Box Arena, hosted by Coach Core- which is a charity that 'provides social mobility through coaching'.

Sharing snippets of the day’s activities on their official Instagram page, Prince William debuted his football skills, and even tried his hand at boxing, wearing the red gloves and all, sparking a major reaction from royals fans.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Reacting to the first image, which was an action shot that showed Prince William channeling his inner striker as he prepared to kick a football, one fan quipped, “Prince William’s got his game face on.”

While another commented, “Kick it like Cambridge!”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool)

A number of fans also commented, “GOOOOOAAAAL!!👑” in support of his kick.

Others seemed more impressed with his boxing talents, with one Instagram user writing, “Good boxing skills there from William,” with a second fan adding, “PW looks like a pro with the 🥊 🤣.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool)

In tribute to the special day, the couple also accompanied the carousel of images with a caption, that read, “10 years of @wearecoachcoreuk. 10 years supporting disadvantaged young people,10 years of sports coaching apprenticeships, re-engaging with education and increasing activity levels in local communities. Here’s to many more years of celebrating Coach Core’s legacy and impact.”

This is definitely not the first time fans have voiced praise for William and Kate's keenness to join in.

Royal watchers have previously dubbed Kate as ‘brave’ (opens in new tab)for taking on abseiling with the Cadets and trying her hand at cocktail making. While Prince William delighted fans with his passionate support of the England Lionesses Euro win (opens in new tab).