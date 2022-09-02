Why Prince Charles 'can't afford' to publicly mark Princess Diana's death anniversary
Prince Charles 'can't afford' to mark the death of Diana because of this key factor.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Charles 'can't afford' to publicly mark the death anniversary of Princess Diana because "they can't afford to remind people of his role in their pain" royal aide claims.
- Prince Charles 'can't afford' to publicly acknowledge the death of Princess Diana
- The Prince of Wales has never publicly marked the date, despite their sons Prince William and Harry doing so.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as fans ask about Princess Diana's bodyguard: What happened to Trevor Rees-Jones? (opens in new tab)
Prince Charles 'can't afford' to publicly mark the death anniversary of Princess Diana because it's claimed it would "remind people of his role in her pain".
The Prince of Wales has not made a public acknowledgement of the anniversary of Princess Diana, even though son Prince Harry paid tribute (opens in new tab) to his late mum in the run up to the 25th year since her death.
This year both Prince Harry and Prince William remembered their mother (opens in new tab) in a heartbreaking way but Omid Scobie has claimed an aide once revealed the reason their father Prince Charles doesn't publicly mark the occasion.
In his column with Yahoo! (opens in new tab), he explained, "To the institution, Diana will always be remembered in a way that is safe for them—a safe distance kept from everything else. It’s why you never see Charles acknowledge the anniversary of her death. Quite simply, they can't afford to remind people of his role in her pain."
But her death is remembered around the world.
Today marks 25 years since Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in Paris in 1997 - one of the many millions #roadtrafficvictims. Her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul also died.#WDoR #WDoR2022 #Remember #Support #Act@RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/baRqT61sbKAugust 31, 2022
Prince Charles and Princess Diana married in 1981 (opens in new tab) but their marriage fell apart when Diana discussed her unhappy marriage in an interview with the BBC back in 1995 - a year before their divorce.
Diana revealed that each of them had an extramarital affairs, she told Martin Bashir, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” referring to Charles’s affair with his future wife Camilla Parker Bowles (opens in new tab).
Prince William once made a heartbreaking promise to his mother (opens in new tab)after she and Charles divorced, vowing to give her back her HRH title once he is King.
Prince William and Prince Harry reunited in 2021 to attend a memorial for their mother, Princess Diana, where a statue of her was unveiled at Kensington Palace. The statue, which will be opening to the public (opens in new tab), was commissioned to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
The Rings of Power release date: What time is it on Prime Video and how many episodes are there?
The Rings of Power release date is finally here. We share the time you can see the Prime Video series plus other exciting information.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals big change for Archie
Meghan Markle has shared details of a big change in Archie's life
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry's final conversation with Princess Diana he'll 'regret forever'
Prince Harry opens up on his final chat with his mother Princess Diana before her death.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Charles spotted making ‘highly unusual’ visits with the Queen amid health concerns
Prince Charles has been visiting the Queen at Balmoral as health fears loom
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Last updated
-
Prince Charles launches a new fragrance with a very sentimental inspiration
The 'Highgrove Bouquet' perfume pays tribute to Prince Charles' gardens at Highgrove
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
What Prince Charles really thinks about how he's portrayed in The Crown
It seems that Prince Charles is not a fan of his portrayal in Netflix drama The Crown
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Lilibet set to inherit sentimental gifts from Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
The royal family have a seriously expensive jewellery collection and the youngest royals are set to inherit it all
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very unusual royal titles that are only used in some parts of the UK
The Queen gave these titles to Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in addition to their English duchy's
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles slammed in new HBO Princess Diana documentary over heartbreaking Prince Harry birth story
Prince Charles had an odd way of celebrating the birth of his child - one most fathers would never even dream of
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles' secret holiday home loved by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince Charles' secretive holiday property, frequented by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis, has been dubbed the ‘Cornish Caribbean’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published