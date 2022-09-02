Why Prince Charles 'can't afford' to publicly mark Princess Diana's death anniversary

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Charles 'can't afford' to publicly mark the death anniversary of Princess Diana because "they can't afford to remind people of his role in their pain" royal aide claims.

The Prince of Wales has never publicly marked the date, despite their sons Prince William and Harry doing so.

The Prince of Wales has not made a public acknowledgement of the anniversary of Princess Diana, even though son Prince Harry paid tribute (opens in new tab) to his late mum in the run up to the 25th year since her death.

This year both Prince Harry and Prince William remembered their mother (opens in new tab) in a heartbreaking way but Omid Scobie has claimed an aide once revealed the reason their father Prince Charles doesn't publicly mark the occasion.

In his column with Yahoo! (opens in new tab), he explained, "To the institution, Diana will always be remembered in a way that is safe for them—a safe distance kept from everything else. It’s why you never see Charles acknowledge the anniversary of her death. Quite simply, they can't afford to remind people of his role in her pain."

But her death is remembered around the world.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana married in 1981 (opens in new tab) but their marriage fell apart when Diana discussed her unhappy marriage in an interview with the BBC back in 1995 - a year before their divorce.

Diana revealed that each of them had an extramarital affairs, she told Martin Bashir, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” referring to Charles’s affair with his future wife Camilla Parker Bowles (opens in new tab).

Prince William once made a heartbreaking promise to his mother (opens in new tab)after she and Charles divorced, vowing to give her back her HRH title once he is King.

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited in 2021 to attend a memorial for their mother, Princess Diana, where a statue of her was unveiled at Kensington Palace. The statue, which will be opening to the public (opens in new tab), was commissioned to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.