Prince William reveals his adorable nickname for George, Charlotte and Louis as they arrive at new school

On their first day at their new school, Prince William let slip his adorable nickname for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022
By Naomi Jamieson
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treated royal watchers to an adorable sight, as both parents dropped Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis off for a taster day at their new school.

Despite the day being a potentially anxious one for the youngsters, Prince William revealed that the Cambridge kids were actually ‘looking forward’ to their taster day at their new school - before sharing his endearing nickname for them.

The family was pictured walking hand in hand as they approached Lambrook School, before greeting the school's head teacher, Jonathan Perry. The kids looked very smart indeed in their new uniform, with George and Louis wearing matching shorts and shirts, and Charlotte wearing a blue and white checked summer dress.

Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.

As they arrived, Prince William then let slip his adorable name for the trio, dubbing them the ‘gang’ as he addressed Perry and his wife.

In the lovely exchange, the headmaster reportedly asked Prince George (opens in new tab) and his siblings if they were excited for the day ahead, to which they all chimed, “Yes!”

Prince William then interjected, “We’re all looking forward to it,” before adding that his kids have, “a lot of questions.”

Mrs. Perry then ushered the family to the doorway and said, “Welcome back to Lambrook,” to which William replied, “With all the gang.”

Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry (L) upon their arrival for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.

Their new school is set to be very different from their last, not only because it’s the first time all three siblings have attended the same school at the same time - but also with its curriculum. The school boasts a 'modern approach’ to education, with a mix of traditional learning, sports and clubs.

The ‘gang’ will also face potential changes to their weekends (opens in new tab), as the school sometimes runs classes and activities on Saturdays.

Prince William
