Prince William reveals his adorable nickname for George, Charlotte and Louis as they arrive at new school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treated royal watchers to an adorable sight, as both parents dropped Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis off for a taster day at their new school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children on their very first day at their new school, Lambrook.

It was here that Prince William shared a new nickname for his kids, as he greeted Lambrook’s head.

Despite the day being a potentially anxious one for the youngsters, Prince William revealed that the Cambridge kids were actually ‘looking forward’ to their taster day at their new school - before sharing his endearing nickname for them.

The family was pictured walking hand in hand as they approached Lambrook School, before greeting the school's head teacher, Jonathan Perry. The kids looked very smart indeed in their new uniform, with George and Louis wearing matching shorts and shirts, and Charlotte wearing a blue and white checked summer dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images / JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP)

As they arrived, Prince William then let slip his adorable name for the trio, dubbing them the ‘gang’ as he addressed Perry and his wife.

In the lovely exchange, the headmaster reportedly asked Prince George (opens in new tab) and his siblings if they were excited for the day ahead, to which they all chimed, “Yes!”

Prince William then interjected, “We’re all looking forward to it,” before adding that his kids have, “a lot of questions.”

Mrs. Perry then ushered the family to the doorway and said, “Welcome back to Lambrook,” to which William replied, “With all the gang.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP)

Their new school is set to be very different from their last, not only because it’s the first time all three siblings have attended the same school at the same time - but also with its curriculum. The school boasts a 'modern approach’ to education, with a mix of traditional learning, sports and clubs.

The ‘gang’ will also face potential changes to their weekends (opens in new tab), as the school sometimes runs classes and activities on Saturdays.