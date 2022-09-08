Prince William reveals his adorable nickname for George, Charlotte and Louis as they arrive at new school
On their first day at their new school, Prince William let slip his adorable nickname for George, Charlotte and Louis
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treated royal watchers to an adorable sight, as both parents dropped Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis off for a taster day at their new school.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children on their very first day at their new school, Lambrook.
- It was here that Prince William shared a new nickname for his kids, as he greeted Lambrook’s head.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after the Queen's worrying 'hazard' was spotted by royal fans in new photos (opens in new tab).
Despite the day being a potentially anxious one for the youngsters, Prince William revealed that the Cambridge kids were actually ‘looking forward’ to their taster day at their new school - before sharing his endearing nickname for them.
The family was pictured walking hand in hand as they approached Lambrook School, before greeting the school's head teacher, Jonathan Perry. The kids looked very smart indeed in their new uniform, with George and Louis wearing matching shorts and shirts, and Charlotte wearing a blue and white checked summer dress.
As they arrived, Prince William then let slip his adorable name for the trio, dubbing them the ‘gang’ as he addressed Perry and his wife.
In the lovely exchange, the headmaster reportedly asked Prince George (opens in new tab) and his siblings if they were excited for the day ahead, to which they all chimed, “Yes!”
Prince William then interjected, “We’re all looking forward to it,” before adding that his kids have, “a lot of questions.”
Mrs. Perry then ushered the family to the doorway and said, “Welcome back to Lambrook,” to which William replied, “With all the gang.”
Their new school is set to be very different from their last, not only because it’s the first time all three siblings have attended the same school at the same time - but also with its curriculum. The school boasts a 'modern approach’ to education, with a mix of traditional learning, sports and clubs.
The ‘gang’ will also face potential changes to their weekends (opens in new tab), as the school sometimes runs classes and activities on Saturdays.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Blanket hoodies 2022: best wearable blankets for keeping cosy
Kids love 'em. Adults do too. Kit out the whole family with a blanket hoodie and beat the chill this winter.
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Blonde: Netflix release date, cast, and plot of the Ana de Armas film
Fans won't have to wait much longer for the Blonde release date - the film that reimagines Marilyn Monroe's life starring Ana de Armas.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Prince Louis 'pushes' Prince William's hand away in this hilarious back to school moment
Prince Louis refuses to hold his dad Prince William's hand during his first new school outing.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William's 'second thoughts' over Kate Middleton before their wedding
Prince William's 'second thoughts' over Kate Middleton before they got married have been revealed by a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
How Kate and William are 'avoiding' Harry and Meghan during their UK trip
Kate and William are said to be 'avoiding' Harry and Meghan during their UK trip.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie take parenting notes from Kate Middleton and Prince William
It has been a busy time for the moving men as this Summer saw three royal households relocate their families
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William lives in the present while Harry is stuck in the past, claims journalist who broke news of Diana's death
Princess Diana's death impacted Prince William and Prince Harry in very different ways, claims a British journalist.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Does this mean Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided not to have anymore children?
Kate Middleton and Prince William have dropped a hint that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will not be getting any more siblings
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William break silence during their holiday to share amazing news
Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken time out from their holiday to share some exciting news
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William to remember Princess Diana in heartbreaking way today
The brothers are set to mark the 25th anniversary of their mother's death
By Selina Maycock • Last updated