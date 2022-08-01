Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ weekends could be set for major change after summer break

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ weekends could be set for a major change after their summer break from school.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be considering a move to Berkshire with their three children.

If they do make the move, it’s now been claimed that George, Charlotte and Louis could attend a school with Saturday lessons.

If they do make the move, it's now been claimed that George, Charlotte and Louis could attend a school with Saturday lessons.

Fans have been treated to plenty of exciting glimpses of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children this year, from their appearance alongside more of the Queen’s great-grandchildren (opens in new tab) over the Jubilee weekend, to George’s Wimbledon debut. Whilst the new video of Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) alongside her proud dad wishing Team England good luck in the Euros final is utterly adorable. Though it’s thought unlikely that we’ll get to see the Cambridge kids much over the coming weeks as they continue to enjoy their summer holiday from Thomas’s Battersea (opens in new tab).

Their last day of term came on July 8th, and it’s thought George, Charlotte and Louis could’ve faced a bittersweet day (opens in new tab). Now it’s rumoured that their weekends will soon be undergoing a major change when they return to school…

Over recent months, speculation has risen about a possible move to Berkshire for the Cambridge family who currently split their time between Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Reports claimed that William and Kate are downsizing (opens in new tab), with Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate believed to be high up on the list of options in consideration to become their new home.

If they do settle in Berkshire it would not only mean the Cambridges are closer to the Queen at Windsor Castle, but also to Michael and Carole Middleton who live in the village of Bucklebury. And according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), it’s been suggested that George, Charlotte and Louis could start at a new school in September.

They claim that it’s been hinted that Lambrook School could be Cambridges' school of choice and it’s conveniently located a short drive away from Adelaide Cottage. Although not confirmed by the future King and Queen Consort (opens in new tab), if George, Charlotte and Louis do go on to become pupils there then it would mean Saturday lessons.

This is a big change from Monday-Friday weeks at their current school and another point of contrast is that Lambrook offers weekly and flexi-boarding for pupils aged 7-13, as Charlotte and George both are.

“Even the most local parents like the idea of their [children] being able to stay over for a night when necessary – it means they can throw dinner parties and have hangovers without having to get the kids to school the next day,” a source alleged to the publication.

William and Kate are said to have visited the school several times and if Prince George, who is third in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) and set to be future King, Charlotte and Louis do end up switching schools it seems it will be a major change for them in more ways than one.

Not only would they be finding their way in a whole new school and county, but their weekends would no longer be as free as they once were to enjoy any extra-curricular activities and family time.

Only time will tell whether Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ weekends will soon be spent furthering their education in Berkshire. Though with weeks of summer holiday still stretching ahead of them, the family will likely be making the most of this precious time together.