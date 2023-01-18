The royal family member with the most popular baby name might surprise you

The most surprising royal names that are now said to be the most popular baby names have been revealed - and Lilibet has beaten Philip to the top spot.

When it comes to baby names, royal monikers are a choice for many new parents when naming their offspring but some are proving to be more popular than others.

The surprising royal names that are among the most popular are Lilibet, Philip and Louis.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as fans ask why does Prince William call Harry 'Harold'? His nickname and full name explained (opens in new tab)

The royal names Lilibet and Prince Philip are among the royal names seeing a rise in popularity when it comes to baby names (opens in new tab) while other royals have seen their names decline.

Latest research from Slingo (opens in new tab), shows that in England and Wales, according to ONS, more babies are being named after Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab) when compared to previous years.

The moniker, which is a nickname of the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab), last appeared on records in 2013 but re-entered the rankings in 2021 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby was born (opens in new tab) that same year.

But Lilibet isn't the only unusual name to hit the top spot in terms of baby name popularity - as the name Philip climbed up 20 places following the death of Prince Philip (opens in new tab).

While popularity surged for these monikers, a few previous favourite royal name choices have been gradually slipping - with other names like Louis, Harry and Archie chosen over the likes of Charles, William, Charlotte and Elizabeth.

But it's the name Meghan that saw the biggest fall of all, dropping 576 places.

(Image credit: Getty)



Elsewhere, the name Archie (opens in new tab) has maintained its position in the rankings while Harry and Louis saw a small increase between the time periods too.

In fact, the only royal name that has been steadily moving up the rankings over the past five years is Louis, the name shared with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest son.

It comes after Oliver was the baby name that was knocked off the top spot in 2022 (opens in new tab) of the most popular baby name choice in England and Wales after holding the spot for eight years.