Princess Anne stuns at final day of Cheltenham in sleek fedora and accessories showing her passion for all things equestrian

Princess Anne proved she's still a fashion icon, stepping out in a stylish red and navy suit with matching fedora and equestrian inspired accessories for the final day of this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Princess Anne always hits it out the park with her outfits for Cheltenham Festival, channeling the perfect mix of classic and bold styles.

This year was no different as the Princess Royal donned a sleek fedora with accessories nodding towards her passion for all things equestrian.

Through both rain and shine, Princess Anne has spent the majority of her week at this year's Cheltenham Festival. A strong Firm favourite, the annual four-day event has long allowed the Royal Family's equestrians and horse lovers to spend some time enjoying their passion and relaxing with the family.

The appearances at Cheltenham also mean royal fans are awarded with multiple eye-catching outfits. This year, Anne's Cheltenham choices haven't disappointed with the Princess Royal opting for bold and playful looks that have delighted royal watchers.

(Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

For the final day at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, Princess Anne stunned in a blue and red tweed skirt suit with an asymmetric neckline and bold, scarlet buttons that added a modern pop of colour to the classic but cosy look.

With none of Princess Anne’s looks complete without a headpiece, she opted for a chic fedora hat to finish off the outfit. Made from what appeared to be a felt material, Princess Anne added a pop of interest to the piece by pinning a fun but minimalist horse-shaped brooch to the hat's satin ribbon.

For her accessories, Anne kept cosy in practical black leather calf-length boots, pulling the darker colour and leather texture through the rest of the outfit with her black leather gloves and handbag.

(Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

This gold brooch was the perfect choice for Cheltenham Festival, one of the year's most high profile equestrian events. But more than it being a simple nod to her love of all things equestrian, Diamond expert Maxwell Stone believes this brooch has personal significance for the Princess.

Speaking previously to Express.co.uk, he said, "The brooch is an incredibly fitting piece for the Princess for various reasons. Firstly, there's her passion for horses and her successful equestrian career.

"Secondly, there's the symbolism associated with the image of a horse - a universal symbol of freedom without restraint, this is perfectly in keeping with Princess Anne's character."

