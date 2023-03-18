Meghan Markle helped transform an ‘empty storage room’ into ‘charming’ new nursery for LA charity Harvest Home

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) has drawn praise for her 'generous' persona after LA charity Harvest Home revealed she helped transform their ‘empty storage room’ into a ‘charming’ new nursery for mothers experiencing homelessness.

Royals fans have rushed to praise Meghan Markle's impeccable eye for interior design after she helped transform a 'storage room' into a ‘charming’ new nursery for LA charity Harvest Home.

Both royal fans and the charity gushed over Meghan's generosity as her and her Archwell team 'shared their time and resources' to create the charity's new 'baby boutique'.

Meghan Markle's schedule is jam packed at the moment. As her and Prince Harry are spotted making time for date nights (opens in new tab) despite the royal drama surrounding them, the Duchess is also ensuring she spends time helping charitys close to her heart.

From contributing a recipe to a non-profit cook book for World Central Kitchen (opens in new tab), which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises, to spending International Women's Day equipping mothers experiencing homelessness with baby essentials (opens in new tab), Meghan can always make time for those special causes.

And she isn't slowing down. Earlier this week, Harvest Home, a charity supporting expectant mothers who have faced challenges such as domestic violence, substance use, and homelessness, shared that Meghan and her Archewell team had 'generously shared their time and resources' to turn their 'empty storage room' into a 'charming' nursery space - and the room is seriously sweet.

Alongside photos of the impressive room, the charity shared a thank you message for Meghan to their Instagram page. It read, "Thanks to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and the team at Archewell, we're thrilled to unveil our brand new baby boutique!

"Last week, they so generously shared their time and resources to transform our empty storage room into a charming space filled with donated clothes, baby accessories, and essential items."

Looking at the nursery photos, complete with an adorable fluffy toy lamb, fans found it hard to believe the space could have previously been nothing but an empty storage space. One fan wrote, "It's beautiful…Duchess Meghan has always been generous that's why I admire her. I will make a donation for this beautiful organisation."

Another commented, "Meghan's and Archwell team are just the best keep up the good work Harvest Home. One thing I know about Harry and Meghan and the charities they work with is that they know how to choose the ones that are really impactful. That speaks a lot about Harvest Home."

The news comes just a week after Meghan and her team spent International Women's Day at one of Harvest Home's LA venues and spent the day handing out necessities such as books and clothes to expectant mothers experiencing homelessness.

Meghan was seen lovingly folding the baby clothing she had personally donated for the event including some baby onesies and even a tiny pair of baby UGG boots that are thought to be hand-me-downs from Princess Lilibet.

