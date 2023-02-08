Princess Beatrice's special new title confirmed

Princess Beatrice's special new title is confirmed as she makes her first surprise royal engagement of 2023.

Princess Beatrice has been given a special new title as she makes surprise appearance.

The royal sister has been made patron of the British Skin Foundation.

Princess Beatrice has been confirmed as patron of the British Skin Foundation as she made a surprise visit to meet skin scientists.

The mum-of-one, to daughter Sienna, is set to become an aunty again after her sister Princess Eugenie revealed she was pregnant with her second child (opens in new tab) and now Beatrice has some exciting news of her own following her first public appearance of 2023.

Upon visiting London's Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers, Beatrice announced, "I am so pleased to be able to support the work of the British Skin Foundation. I have admired their work and research for many years, and they have helped so many people through the foundations pioneering efforts. I am grateful to be working with them, to learn as much as I can about their ground-breaking endeavours."

After speaking to the staff there, Princess Beatrice put on her lab coat as she was shown around the Centre For Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research with British Skin Foundation's CEO, Matthew Patey.

And having Beatrice on board is a coup for the organisation. Mr Patery said of the charity's new royal patron, "We very much welcome HRH Princess Beatrice's involvement as our new Patron. 60 per cent of British people currently suffer from, or have suffered with, a skin disease or skin cancer with many being physically or emotionally affected for life. HRH Princess Beatrice’s support will continue to bring an invaluable focus on the important work we do in trying to alleviate this suffering."

According to the charity's website, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK and rates continue to rise. At least 100,000 new cases are now diagnosed each year, and the disease kills over 2,500 people each year in the UK - that's seven people every day.