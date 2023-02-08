Princess Beatrice's special new title confirmed
The royal has a special new patronage following her first surprise appearance of 2023.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Princess Beatrice's special new title is confirmed as she makes her first surprise royal engagement of 2023.
- Princess Beatrice has been given a special new title as she makes surprise appearance.
- The royal sister has been made patron of the British Skin Foundation.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince William ‘vibing’ at gig alongside Prince Harry in unearthed clip goes viral (opens in new tab).
Princess Beatrice has been confirmed as patron of the British Skin Foundation (opens in new tab) as she made a surprise visit to meet skin scientists.
The mum-of-one, to daughter Sienna, is set to become an aunty again after her sister Princess Eugenie revealed she was pregnant with her second child (opens in new tab) and now Beatrice has some exciting news of her own following her first public appearance of 2023.
Upon visiting London's Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers, Beatrice announced, "I am so pleased to be able to support the work of the British Skin Foundation. I have admired their work and research for many years, and they have helped so many people through the foundations pioneering efforts. I am grateful to be working with them, to learn as much as I can about their ground-breaking endeavours."
When looking for skin cancer symptoms (opens in new tab), most people miss these lesser known cancer signs (opens in new tab) and Loose Women (opens in new tab)'s Janet Street Porter spoke out about her terrifying cancer scare (opens in new tab) in 2020.
We are delighted to announce HRH Princess Beatrice as our new Patron. In her newly appointed role, Princess Beatrice visited London’s prestigious Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers. pic.twitter.com/upNRt6IU1hFebruary 8, 2023
After speaking to the staff there, Princess Beatrice put on her lab coat as she was shown around the Centre For Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research with British Skin Foundation's CEO, Matthew Patey.
And having Beatrice on board is a coup for the organisation. Mr Patery said of the charity's new royal patron, "We very much welcome HRH Princess Beatrice's involvement as our new Patron. 60 per cent of British people currently suffer from, or have suffered with, a skin disease or skin cancer with many being physically or emotionally affected for life. HRH Princess Beatrice’s support will continue to bring an invaluable focus on the important work we do in trying to alleviate this suffering."
We are delighted to announce HRH Princess Beatrice as our new Patron. In her newly appointed role, Princess Beatrice visited London’s prestigious Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers. pic.twitter.com/upNRt6IU1hFebruary 8, 2023
The charity shared some pictures of Beatrice in action, and captioned them, "We are delighted to announce HRH Princess Beatrice as our new Patron. In her newly appointed role, Princess Beatrice visited London’s prestigious Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers."
According to the charity's website, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK and rates continue to rise. At least 100,000 new cases are now diagnosed each year, and the disease kills over 2,500 people each year in the UK - that's seven people every day.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Which Lloyds Pharmacy stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update
It's been confirmed that over 200 Lloyd's Pharmacy stores are closing down in early 2023. We share the full list of closures and why the company has decided to shut up shop.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
When is Stacey Solomon due to give birth? As the Loose Women star has 'feeling' 5th baby is on its way
When is Stacey due to give birth? All we know after she confirmed she's pregnant with baby number five
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie take parenting notes from Kate Middleton and Prince William
It has been a busy time for the moving men as this Summer saw three royal households relocate their families
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Why Prince William used to ‘hate’ Princess Beatrice’s choice of men
Before Princess Beatrice married her now husband, Prince William was worried about her taste in men
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Beatrice makes an adorable rare comment about daughter Sienna
Princess Beatrice made a rare comment about her daughter, Sienna alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah Ferguson.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Princess Beatrice delights fans with sassy remark to photographers
Princess Beatrice was taken aback as photographers swarmed her at Royal Ascot so she gave them a hilariously sassy remark.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen could let 'trusted' royal take more prominent role in the monarchy
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s ‘puzzling’ reaction to Prince Andrew memorial appearance as Eugenie 'turned' her gaze
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Princess Beatrice in floods of tears as Queen arrives to pay tribute to Prince Philip
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s baby Sienna's special name honours more than just the Queen
By Emma Shacklock • Published