Princess Catherine honours the Queen and Prince Philip during Windsor engagement

Princess Catherine honoured the Queen and Prince Philip during her first engagement since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as she thanked volunteers and staff.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Windsor to thank volunteers and staff who were involved in supporting crowds and organising tributes on the Queen’s funeral day.

Princess Catherine wore a classic black coat with statement buttons she’d previously worn during a special visit following Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

As the Royal Family continue to grieve the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince and Princess of Wales have travelled to Windsor for a special engagement. The Queen’s grandson (opens in new tab) and granddaughter-in-law stepped out in Berkshire on 22nd September to meet and thank volunteers and staff who were involved in supporting the crowds and organising floral tributes on the day of the Queen’s funeral on 19th September.

This marked Prince William and Princess Catherine’s first public appearance since the Queen was laid to rest. For this prominent visit Princess Catherine honoured the Queen and Prince Philip with a very special choice of outfit. The future Queen Consort (opens in new tab)opted for a black knee-length coat with 10 statement gold buttons arranged in a military-style design down the front.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She paired the coat with black tights and simple black court heels, leaving her long brown hair loose around her shoulders. The only visible item of jewellery other than her engagement and wedding rings was a pair of pearl earrings, echoing how Princess Catherine honoured Queen Elizabeth (opens in new tab) with a choker also made of pearls at the Queen’s funeral. (opens in new tab)

The Princess of Wales’ coat has been seen before as she wore this smart item last April in the days following the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. She and Prince William visited the 282 East Ham Squadron, Air Training Corps where the squadron paid tribute to the Queen’s late husband. He had served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for over six decades before he passed the military patronage to his grandson.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Just as she did in Windsor, Princess Catherine opted for a simple, smart look for this visit which took place during the official royal mourning period for Prince Philip, with her hair loose once again and classic black heels. Her decision to re-wear this elegant coat this year as she grieves the loss of Queen Elizabeth is a lovely touch and could be seen as honouring them both.

During the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to Windsor’s Guildhall, they thanked those who supported the crowds that had gathered to watch the procession of the Queen’s coffin to the castle for the committal service.

According to the BBC (opens in new tab), Prince William said, "It's been a busy few days but you guys have been doing long hours as well, so thank you so much."

(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whilst Princess Catherine reportedly asked if many of the people in the crowd had been from Windsor, to which Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead ambassadors told her that some had travelled from across the globe.

"It's amazing how many people wanted to come and pay their respects,” she said, before later telling Windsor Castle staff who helped to organise floral tributes that, "The spotlight was on Windsor and it looked incredible so well done”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Windsor visit comes as the official royal mourning period continues for Queen Elizabeth. This will last until seven days after her funeral service and until then the Royal Family will wear black and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast.