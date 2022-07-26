Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis expected to spend time with these godparents over summer
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have five and six different godparents.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to spend time with their godparents over the summer holidays ahead of their move to Windsor (opens in new tab).
- Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to spend time with their godparents, Laura and James Meade.
- The Cambridge youngsters are due to spend some of their summer break at their Anmer Hall residence ahead of their home move.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Happy news for the Queen as royal family member gets married (opens in new tab).
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to spend some of their school holidays (opens in new tab) visiting some of their godparents.
The Cambridge family, who usually split their time in London at their Kensington Palace residence and Norfolk at their Anmer Hall home on the Queen's Sandringham Estate will be preparing for their upcoming house move that will see them relocate their London home to Windsor.
But before they start their new chapter as a family, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are expected to use some of their spare time to catch up with their godparents Laura and James Meade - who live not too far away from Anmer Hall.
Its tradition for youngsters these days to have more grandparents than before and the royal kids are no exception - Prince George, has seven, Princess Charlotte has five and Prince Louis has six.
And no wonder, as they might have their hands full with little Louis, following his Platinum Jubilee show stealing antics (opens in new tab)...
And out of these lucky godparents, James Meade and his wife Lady Laura Meade are close friends of the couple - in 2011 James co-delivered Prince William's best man speech and William did the same at his wedding to Laura in 2013.
And they've both got godparent responsibilities, with James godfather to Princess Charlotte and Laura godmother to Prince Louis.
They've previously attended Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate all together on January 6, 2019.
But with the couple living close by, they are likely contenders for as visit during the summer break.
However, there are some other godparents who might also be on hand to entertain the kids among packing for their big move.
Princess Charlotte's other godparents include Prince William's close friend Tom van Straubenzee, Kate's friend Sophie Carter, William's cousin Laura Fellowes and Kate's cousin Adam Middleton.
Meanwhile, Prince Louis' other godparents include William's friends Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher. Also on the list are Kate's friend Hannah Carter and Kate's cousin Lucy Middleton.
