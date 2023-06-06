Princess Charlotte's iconic Boden smock dress is on sale and its 'perfect for a summer party'

Princess Charlotte's iconic Boden smock dress is on sale and it's 'perfect for a summer party'.

Princess Charlotte's iconic smock dress is on sale at Boden - but you'd better be quick!

The Wales youngster is often seen wearing the nostalgic look.

This royal news comes after Princess Lilibet set to receive this 'custom-made' birthday gift from King Charles with sweet link to the late Queen.

Princess Charlotte's iconic Boden smock dress is on sale and you can snap it up for a fraction of the price.

The Wales youngster has a wardrobe of outfits that are as stylish as her mum Kate Middleton's - from her Rachel Riley dress to her Coronation glitter trainers and Easter outfit so it's no surprise that her iconic smock dresses are considered a summertime staple.

Over the years, Princess charlotte has worn them in a variety of colours including baby blue and pink and Boden is selling a bright petal floral Nostalgic Smocked Dress version - and it's in the sale.

Boden Nostalgic Smocked Dress - was £34.99 NOW £27.20 with code F7V8 | Boden.co.uk This beautiful dress features floral print and puffed sleeve - perfect for your own little princess to wear to a summer party. Available in sizes 2-3y, 3-4y, 4-5y, 5-6y, but there's low stock in sizes 6-7y and 7-8y. Free standard 2-3 working day delivery and free returns within the UK.

The Boden Nostalgic Smocked dress is made from 100% cotton, sits above the knee length and has a back button placket opening.

And those who have already purchased are happy with the quality.

One buyer wrote, "This dress is so beautiful!! I love the print & fabric it is stitched to perfection & you can see it's high quality all round. The clothes on this site are a bit pricey so not sure it's affordable for me to purchase all the time but definitely worth it when I can."

And another verified buyer added, "Adorable dress, perfect for a summer party."

Princess Charlotte has been seen wearing smock dresses while playing football with her brother Prince George and also while attending royal engagements.

(Image credit: Getty)

The outfit is so versatile, it can be worn with a cardigan or under a jumper and with or without tights or leggings depending on the weather.

And when it comes to kids clothing, one parent warns against personalisation for this reason.