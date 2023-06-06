Princess Charlotte's iconic Boden smock dress is on sale and its 'perfect for a summer party'
The Wales youngster often wears smock dresses in a variety of colours
Princess Charlotte's iconic Boden smock dress is on sale and it's 'perfect for a summer party'.
- Princess Charlotte's iconic smock dress is on sale at Boden - but you'd better be quick!
- The Wales youngster is often seen wearing the nostalgic look.
Princess Charlotte's iconic Boden smock dress is on sale and you can snap it up for a fraction of the price.
The Wales youngster has a wardrobe of outfits that are as stylish as her mum Kate Middleton's - from her Rachel Riley dress to her Coronation glitter trainers and Easter outfit so it's no surprise that her iconic smock dresses are considered a summertime staple.
Over the years, Princess charlotte has worn them in a variety of colours including baby blue and pink and Boden is selling a bright petal floral Nostalgic Smocked Dress version - and it's in the sale.
Boden Nostalgic Smocked Dress - was
£34.99 NOW £27.20 with code F7V8 | Boden.co.uk
This beautiful dress features floral print and puffed sleeve - perfect for your own little princess to wear to a summer party.
Available in sizes 2-3y, 3-4y, 4-5y, 5-6y, but there's low stock in sizes 6-7y and 7-8y.
Free standard 2-3 working day delivery and free returns within the UK.
The Boden Nostalgic Smocked dress is made from 100% cotton, sits above the knee length and has a back button placket opening.
And those who have already purchased are happy with the quality.
One buyer wrote, "This dress is so beautiful!! I love the print & fabric it is stitched to perfection & you can see it's high quality all round. The clothes on this site are a bit pricey so not sure it's affordable for me to purchase all the time but definitely worth it when I can."
And another verified buyer added, "Adorable dress, perfect for a summer party."
Princess Charlotte has been seen wearing smock dresses while playing football with her brother Prince George and also while attending royal engagements.
The outfit is so versatile, it can be worn with a cardigan or under a jumper and with or without tights or leggings depending on the weather.
And when it comes to kids clothing, one parent warns against personalisation for this reason.
