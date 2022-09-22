Queen Consort Camilla could be set to scrap royal tradition, according to historian

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A royal historian predicts that Camilla could end the tradition of ‘ladies-in-waiting’ in her new role as The Queen Consort.

A royal historian claims that The Queen Consort (opens in new tab) could look to scrap a royal tradition that the late Majesty, the Queen followed throughout her 70-year reign (opens in new tab).

The change in question could be made to the royal family’s use of ‘ladies-in-waiting,’ who are staffers that traditionally work as personal assistants to the Queen.

The late Queen Elizabeth II appointed nine ladies between 1953 to 2017, who were chosen to assist her with day-to-day tasks like arranging private family events, accompanying her on outings and choosing her outfits.

When she was alive, the Queen mourned the death (opens in new tab) of two of her ladies-in-waiting - Ann Fortune FitzRoy, Dowager Duchess of Grafton, died (opens in new tab) on 3rd December at the age of 101. And Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, died on 29th December at the age of 90.

Several of the Queen’s assistants were present at her funeral, as they were counted among some of her closest companions after decades together and would even pick up on some of the late Queen's secret signals (opens in new tab).

But while the Queen followed the tradition of having her own personal staffers, it’s thought that the Queen Consort will choose not to.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig told the Express, “There are some positions that may no longer be filled."

Mrs Koenig explained, "You wonder if the women, especially Queen Camilla, will use ladies-in-waiting as the Queen did. She's never had, even as the Duchess of Cornwall, an official lady-in-waiting.”

Camilla and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales were both given the opportunity to appoint their own ladies-in-waiting after marrying into the family but decided against it.

Mrs Koenig also added that the task of sending thank you letters to the public, which was also reportedly handled by the ladies-in-waiting could also be changed, explaining, “I think in the correspondence office, it's just going to be people signing the letters. In this day and age, they will have people who do it, but I don't expect they'll have the formal title.”

It comes after it's claimed that Kate Middleton, who is next in line to become Queen Consort after Camilla could ditch 'inappropriate' items of clothing (opens in new tab) in preparation for her future Queen role.