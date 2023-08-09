The ‘sad and inevitable’ reason Prince George will grow apart from his younger siblings
"His future is set in stone - the opposite is true for Charlotte and George"
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
According to a royal expert, there is a ‘sad and inevitable’ reason Prince George will grow apart from his younger siblings as he grows up.
- As Prince George grows up and takes on more responsibility in the Royal Family, one royal experts believes it is 'inevitable' that he will grow apart from his siblings.
- The expert cites the busy schedule of life as a monarch as the main reason they will likely grow apart.
- In other royal news, Why Kate Middleton and Prince William are always seen holding their children's hands.
From ordering their favourite takeaway for a cosy night in, to keeping their mum and dad's parenting skills in check , Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis seem to be enjoying a relatively normal upbringing considering they sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession.
But while Prince George loves a budget-friendly spaghetti carbonara, it's impossible to ignore the fact that him and his siblings will soon be engaging in a very different life to the average child when their dad Prince William becomes King and they receive new titles to reflect their higher royal standing.
It feels like something that's miles off but soon Prince George himself will become King. And, while Prince William ‘wants his three children to stay close’ for a heartbreaking reason, one royal expert believes that it's 'inevitable' that his accession to the throne will mean George 'grows apart' from his two siblings.
In a piece for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser wrote that George's future is set to become 'a lifetime of reigning and parliament opening' while his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be free to venture into the world on their own terms, something she is not sure will allow for their bond to continue on as strongly as before.
She further explained, "He will get to be handy with a sword for the odd-spot of knighting and faces decade upon decade of having to endure weekly audiences with the Prime Minister of the day.
"To wit, his future is set in perfect Cumbrian stone. The opposite is true for Charlotte and George.
"While as children, as it was for William and Harry when they were tiny royal mites, all three of the Cambridge kids are being raised equally, the inherent disparity between George and his siblings will make itself horribly known in the years to come.
"It is inevitable – sad and inevitable."
However, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the expert believes, have already begun to plan for this possible scenario and are keen to ensure George knows his siblings are there to help ease his burden.
Daniela claims that William and Kate, a couple who are not scared to break from royal tradition, will handle the royal 'spare' trope in a vastly different way to royals before them and hope that this changes the 'inevitable.' Instead of framing George's younger siblings are 'spares,' the younger siblings will instead have an important role in ‘helping to share some of the burden’ placed on their brother when he does take the throne.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
How to get Disney+ for free and save up to £80 a year
Even though the streaming giant ended its free trial offering, there are still multiple ways you can get Disney+ for free for up to 12 months
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Who is in the all-star cast of Only Murders in the Building? As Season 3 hits screens
The Disney+ mystery returns for its third instalment
By Selina Maycock Published
-
The sweet family tradition Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could miss out on this year
The Royal Family's trip to Balmoral this year will be slightly different
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' ‘absolutely love’ this takeaway - but it's NOT the UK's 'favourite’
The Wales Kids’ mum Kate Middleton finds it ‘so nostalgic’ and it’s super easy to recreate at home
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George left 'confused and annoyed' by this one school activity and it proves he is just like his dad
"For me, it would be an absolute disaster"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George, Charlotte and Louis keeps her parenting skills in check in relatable unearthed clip
The Princess of Wales opens up about one of her worst fears as a mum-of-three
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince George's 'favourite' meal is the perfect week-night family dish, and it's not what we expected
The dish is budget friendly and super quick to make
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
What royal titles will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold when their dad is King?
Prince William's children sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The Wales family will spend their summer holidays with two months of family time, and we're envious
The family are set to have a thrilling two month break
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The seemingly innocent word Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ nanny is forbidden from using around the children
Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been with the children since 2014
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published