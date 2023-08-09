The ‘sad and inevitable’ reason Prince George will grow apart from his younger siblings

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

According to a royal expert, there is a ‘sad and inevitable’ reason Prince George will grow apart from his younger siblings as he grows up.

As Prince George grows up and takes on more responsibility in the Royal Family, one royal experts believes it is 'inevitable' that he will grow apart from his siblings.

The expert cites the busy schedule of life as a monarch as the main reason they will likely grow apart.

In other royal news, Why Kate Middleton and Prince William are always seen holding their children's hands.

From ordering their favourite takeaway for a cosy night in, to keeping their mum and dad's parenting skills in check , Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis seem to be enjoying a relatively normal upbringing considering they sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession.

But while Prince George loves a budget-friendly spaghetti carbonara, it's impossible to ignore the fact that him and his siblings will soon be engaging in a very different life to the average child when their dad Prince William becomes King and they receive new titles to reflect their higher royal standing.

It feels like something that's miles off but soon Prince George himself will become King. And, while Prince William ‘wants his three children to stay close’ for a heartbreaking reason, one royal expert believes that it's 'inevitable' that his accession to the throne will mean George 'grows apart' from his two siblings.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

In a piece for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser wrote that George's future is set to become 'a lifetime of reigning and parliament opening' while his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be free to venture into the world on their own terms, something she is not sure will allow for their bond to continue on as strongly as before.

She further explained, "He will get to be handy with a sword for the odd-spot of knighting and faces decade upon decade of having to endure weekly audiences with the Prime Minister of the day.

"To wit, his future is set in perfect Cumbrian stone. The opposite is true for Charlotte and George.

"While as children, as it was for William and Harry when they were tiny royal mites, all three of the Cambridge kids are being raised equally, the inherent disparity between George and his siblings will make itself horribly known in the years to come.

"It is inevitable – sad and inevitable."

(Image credit: Getty)

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the expert believes, have already begun to plan for this possible scenario and are keen to ensure George knows his siblings are there to help ease his burden.

Daniela claims that William and Kate, a couple who are not scared to break from royal tradition, will handle the royal 'spare' trope in a vastly different way to royals before them and hope that this changes the 'inevitable.' Instead of framing George's younger siblings are 'spares,' the younger siblings will instead have an important role in ‘helping to share some of the burden’ placed on their brother when he does take the throne.