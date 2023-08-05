Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' ‘absolutely love’ this takeaway - but it's NOT the UK's 'favourite’

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘absolutely love’ an Indian takeaway and while it's not currently the UK's 'favourite' cuisine - we look at why it makes the perfect family meal.

With the rising cost of living over the summer holidays, many families are looking for where kids can eat free or turning to cooking a pizza, kebab or burger at home.

As a treat, many families love to tuck into a takeaway and to find out what cuisines Brits love to order-in the most, Savoo for Ravish Mag analysed which take-away related terms were most searched on Google and it revealed the UK’s ultimate favourite takeaway food as Chinese (41% searches). Pizza came second with 15% and Indian ranked third with 12%.

And if you love curries like the Prince and Princess of Wales' family, it's super easy to recreate as a homemade takeaway - or 'fakeaway' - which is not only tastier but also healthier for you.

(Image credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William surprised royal fans earlier this year when they revealed that they 'secretly try lots of curry houses around the country' when they travel around for royal engagements.

During a visit to a popular Indian restaurant in Birmingham, Kate shared that while they both 'love curries,' herself and William do have different tastes when it comes to Indian cuisines.

She revealed that she 'loves spice' and finds eating Indian meals to be 'so nostalgic', while Prince William admitted he tends to prefer milder flavours and is more of a 'masala man.'

But it's not just Indian restaurants that the Wales family frequent, they also enjoy ordering Indian takeaway to their home to share a family meal with their children. During an interview with BBC One, Kate revealed that Indian curry is her 'go-to takeaway' as her and William's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, 'absolutely love' the cuisine.

Prince William got everyone laughing during a trip to Birmingham with wife Kate when he pretended to work at an Indian restaurant when he picked up the phone to take a booking.

But if you're strapped for cash to order a takeaway but still want to enjoy the dishes of one of Britain's most popular cuisines, featuring a wide variety of flavours offered by the even wider variety of dishes available, there is something to keep every member of the family happy.

Whether you're more of a Kate and love spice, or you're a William who leans towards the milder flavours, there's plenty of Indian recipes to try.

From an easy pork curry recipe that is not only simple to make but is cheaper than similar dishes made from beef or lamb, to this tasty aubergine, bean and potato curry recipe that's very lightly sauced and completely meat-free.

Alternatively, Slimming World's chicken and potato curry recipe makes a delicious weeknight supper with a spicy kick if you're counting the calories, there really is something for everyone.

As well as sharing instructions on classic Indian side dishes such as how to cook rice or how to make chapati, a classic Indian bread, GoodTo.com have a whole range of curry recipes to try out.

(Image credit: Brent Hofacker/Alamy Stock Photo)

Takeaways are always enticing and William and Kate revealed that, while Indian curry is there favourite, it's always a 'conundrum' deciding what cuisine to go for.

During their appearance on BBC One, the pair debated their takeaway options. William shared, "It's a real conundrum when it comes to it; pizza, curry or Chinese."

Kate agreed, "You do struggle for choice sometimes," before quickly cementing her favourite takeout as curry. William added, "Yeah, I'm not so good with the spicy food though. I'm not good at spice."

But what does a kitchen-free night in look like for the Wales family? Well, once the takeaway is in, the family settle down and watch either Homeland or Game of Thrones on the telly - though we assume it's just William and Kate tuning in to those shows.

